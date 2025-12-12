Christmas flair at DYN, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

DYN, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks encased in festive rhythm, invites you to a lively brunch unfolding across the counters with a familiar cadence of the holidays.

On 25 December, DYN hosts its Christmas Brunch, an experience that invites guests to explore the afternoon filled with holiday charm. As you step inside, the spread opens gradually, beginning with DYN’s special grill station, where festive aromas set the tone for the meal.

A little further in, counters offer seasonal favourites such as the holiday centerpiece roast turkey, Yule log, the traditional Christmas delight and loads of Gingerbread, each adding its own character to the afternoon. Tucked away in a warm corner is the dessert section, starting with in-house ice creams before leading into Christmas treats like stollen cake, sticky toffee pudding and other sweet signatures prepared especially for the day.

With a menu designed to echo the season, DYN offers a delightful Christmas day experience for all.

Venue: DYN, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Timing: 12:30pm to 4pm

Date: 25th December