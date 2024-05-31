CII and ACCA join forces for strategic collaboration in India

New Delhi, 31 May 2024: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering mutual cooperation and promoting business growth in India. This strategic partnership leverages the strengths of both organisations to support their respective members and advance the business environment.

The MoU, signed by Vikkas Mohan, Principal Adviser at CII and Lucia Real-Martin, Executive Director – Relationships at ACCA, establishes a framework for collaborative initiatives over the next three years. This partnership is a significant milestone for both organisations, enabling them to work together on various initiatives to benefit the business community.

Through this collaboration, CII and ACCA will organize joint events such as seminars, workshops and conferences on topics relevant to business and finance. They will also exchange knowledge and expertise to enhance understanding and skills within the industry. The partnership will also explore opportunities for joint research projects to provide valuable insights into business practices and trends, and facilitate networking and professional development opportunities for members of both organisations.

Vikkas Mohan, Principal Adviser, Confederation of Indian Industry stated: “CII works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering Industry, Government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes. The alliance with ACCA charts the way by working closely on policy issues, interfacing with thought leaders, and enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and business opportunities for industry through a range of specialized services and strategic linkages. We look forward to working closely with ACCA to further the initiatives of mutual interest.” Lucia Real-Martin, Executive Director – Relationships at ACCA, stated: “ACCA’s purpose is to be a force for public good, and this MoU with CII is a testament to our commitment to supporting sustainable development in India. We are excited to closely collaborate with CII to promote business growth and foster a vibrant business environment.”

The strategic partnership between CII and ACCA is expected to significantly contribute to the Indian economy by positioning India as a preferred destination for global business services. The MoU reflects the growing importance of high-quality business and financial services for driving sustainable growth and ensuring informed decision-making.