CII names TimesPro’s Arun Kabra ‘Leading CFO of the Year – Consumer Services’

India, 13th October 2025: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has conferred Arun Kabra, President – Enterprise & Skilling Business and Chief Financial Officer at TimesPro, with the title “Leading CFO of the Year – Consumer Services Sector.”

Commenting on the recognition, Arun Kabra said, “My heartfelt thanks to CII and the jury for this honour. I dedicate it to Team TimesPro. As CFO, I prioritise sustainable, profitable growth—grounded in prudent capital allocation, rigorous governance, and disciplined risk management. I remain grateful to our CEO and Board for the trust to steward returns, strengthen cash flows, and create long-term value.”

Under Kabra’s stewardship, TimesPro focused on steady, sustainable growth. The company protected margins through sensible cost control and productivity, set clear thresholds for new investments, and strengthened forecasting and budget discipline—helping it remain liquid and resilient in a slower market.

Kabra credited TimesPro’s performance to disciplined resource rationalisation and the upskilling of internal talent to drive high, efficient output. “We structured our business teams to navigate uncertainty with speed and clarity,” he added. “While much of the industry contracted, we strengthened our human capital and invested judiciously in defined growth areas to support a long-term trajectory. Our focus on cash discipline and unit economics kept growth sustainable.”