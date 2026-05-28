Lenovo Announces Global Campaign with David Beckham

May, 28: Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, today launched Maximum David, a new global campaign showcasing how AI-driven technology elevates the creativity, performance, and impact of one of the most influential figures in sports and entertainment.

Maximum David highlights Lenovo’s AI portfolio—from devices to solutions and services—and its role in helping individuals, teams, and enterprises unlock new ways to work, create, play, and connect.

David Beckham’s career has long extended beyond the pitch. As a Inter Miami CF co-owner, entrepreneur, investor, and global cultural figure, he represents a rare combination of performance, discipline, creativity, and international reach.

The campaign launches one month before FIFA World Cup 2026™ and builds on Lenovo’s expanding role in global football, including its position as the Official Technology Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. Lenovo is developing and deploying AI-driven technology designed to support smarter operations, enhance fan experiences, improve performance insights for teams and players, and create new ways for people to engage with the game.

“David’s world looks a lot like ours: sport, business, technology, creativity, and a passion for redefining what’s possible,” said Santi Pochat, Vice President, AI Innovation and Brand Strategy at Lenovo. “From the beginning, David and his team shared our creative ambition and a genuine curiosity about what Lenovo is building. This campaign brings together Lenovo’s growing role in global football with a partner who understands what it takes to perform at the absolute highest level. We’re all pushing each other to create new and exceptional experiences for players, fans, creatives, and professionals.”

The campaign will roll out across global markets through a mix of film, digital, social, retail, experiential, and event-based activations. The campaign will show how Lenovo technology supports Beckham’s initiatives across sport, business, travel, creativity, and everyday productivity, while also connecting those stories to the broader impact of AI across consumers, small businesses, enterprises, creators, and gamers.

As part of the campaign, fans attending FIFA World Cup 2026™ events will be able to experience select Lenovo-powered activations, including AI-enabled experiences with David Beckham across the U.S. and Mexico.

Maximum David reflects Lenovo’s broader mission as a global technology powerhouse to deliver smarter technology for all. Through the campaign, Lenovo will show how an unparalleled AI portfolio comes together in human-centered ways, from helping an individual manage a demanding schedule to enabling immersive experiences for the world’s largest sporting events.

“As AI radically changes our lives, in this campaign, David helps us show the technology supporting real ambition, real work, and real moments of connection,” Pochat said.

Maximum David launches globally across Lenovo channels, retail, social platforms, and select FIFA World Cup 2026™ activations.