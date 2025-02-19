Colombian Peso Remarkably Resilient in the Face of Uncertainty

February 19, 2025 –

“The Colombian currency has recently demonstrated a remarkable capacity for resilience, maintaining a positive profile despite the persistent volatility of the foreign exchange market. Although the peso’s performance has experienced ups and downs against the dollar, investors’ reaction to recent domestic economic indicators suggests a vote of confidence.

To some degree, part of this is resilience is attributable to the moderate growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which reached 1.7% in 2024, an unmistakable sign of a gradual recovery. Consequently, the local currency remains supported by an economy that, despite facing structural challenges, still holds promising prospects.

Regarding the sectoral analysis, the outlook presents contrasting nuances. Agriculture stood out with growth of 8.1%, driven by a 22.5% rebound in coffee production, reflecting the importance of this crop for the trade balance. Similarly, public and social services recorded an expansion of 4.2%, highlighting advances in such relevant fields as education and healthcare. However, manufacturing decreased by 2.1%, with significant setbacks in chemical and textile products, while mining fell by 5.2% due to sharp declines in coal and oil extraction.

This mixed scenario is also reflected in the GDP growth for the fourth quarter, which stood at 2.3%, mainly driven by trade, services, and agriculture. Nevertheless, the construction sector showed notable weakness, attributed to the slowdown in both residential and non-residential buildings. Meanwhile, the Economic Tracking Index (ISE) revealed a 2.95% uptick in December 2024, raising its annual growth rate to 1.81%, higher than the 1.08% observed in 2023. This suggests that, despite external pressures, the Colombian economy maintains relatively solid fundamentals.

Looking ahead, the Colombian peso’s trajectory will largely depend on upcoming indicators such as business confidence and unemployment figures, which could reshape the foreign exchange outlook. Moreover, the persistence of political and geopolitical events, including the war between Ukraine and Russia, will continue to impact risk perception and global operations.

Despite this uncertain environment, the currency’s recent performance indicates that macroeconomic fundamentals are supporting it. The peso is showing signs of strength, and it is likely that the markets will keep a close eye on domestic data. This moderate optimism will, of course, remain susceptible to future economic data and the theme of global risk.”