Copper Events Shines at WOW Awards Asia 2025 with Six Remarkable Wins

Mumbai, 2nd July: Copper Events established itself as one of the most trusted and visionary wedding planners in luxury celebrations at the WOW Awards Asia in 2025 with six magnificent wins. The agency garnered a range of accolades including Agency of the Year Silver, demonstrating its leadership in the creation of intimate, immersive, and highly personalized experiences. The awards reflect Copper’s efforts in the areas of creative excellence, innovation, and its considerate partnerships with families, guests, and stakeholders throughout the event planning process.

Some notable wins:

Haldi Celebration of the Year – Bronze for Sachi & Nemil

Best International Wedding of the Year – Bronze for Shaan & Shubham

Entertainment Design for a Social Event – Silver and Post Wedding Celebration of the Year – Silver for Riya & Abheek

Best Hospitality & Logistics for a Wedding Event – Silver for Pune Wedding

While commenting on the recognition, Prachi Tandon Co-Founder said, “What make these wins mean so much is really the soul behind each of them – the families that trusted us, the amazing stories we got to tell, and the beautiful madness that came from creating something so personal every single time.”

“What made each of these events truly remarkable was the spirit of innovation and the collaborative energy that brought them to life.” stated Prateek Tandon, Co-Founder. These accolades truly honour all the people who contributed to making these moments possible, including our clients, crew, and partners.

Building on a legacy of skilled artistry, innovation and teamwork, Copper Events continues to redefine leisure luxury celebrations across the region. Copper Events known for its precise attention to detail, blends cultural heritage with innovation and vision. The result is not just luxury—it’s a series of meaningful moments. Though grand in scale, each experience feels deeply personal.