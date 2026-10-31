Council for Green Revolution in association with the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana to honour Young Environmental Changemakers at Young Earth Leaders Awards

Hyderabad, Oct 31 Recognising and encouraging the next generation of environmental champions, the Council for Green Revolution (CGR), in association with the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, will present the Young Earth Leaders Programme Awards 2025–26 today.

The award ceremony will be held at The Earth Center in the outskirts of the city in Anmaspally, Kadthal Mandal, Rangareddy District.

The Young Earth Leaders Programme is an initiative aimed at fostering environmental awareness, nurturing leadership qualities among young people and encouraging school students to take an active role in protecting the environment. The programme seeks to transform environmental awareness into meaningful action by inspiring young minds to become responsible stewards of the planet.

Shri E. Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, Government of Telangana, will be the Chief Guest and present the awards.

Prof. K. Purushotham Reddy, noted environmentalist, will be the Guest of Honour. Other distinguished guests include Shri D. Rajesh Kumar, Chief General Manager, SEBI; Shri R. Ganapathy, General Manager, NABARD, Telangana Regional Office; Shri Vineet Shastry, Associate Vice President, NSE; Shri Kaushal Kishor Kumar, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE; Prof. N. Upender Reddy, SCERT (Retd.); and Shri R. Dileep Reddy, Former Commissioner (RTI-A).

The initiative is supported by NSE, NABARD, Government of Telangana and several institutional and corporate partners, including Unigel Samriddhi, Northstar, ICHOR Biologics, Northstar Elements and NCC Urban, among others.

The Young Earth Leaders Programme represents an important effort to bring environmental education beyond classrooms and encourage young people to become active contributors to a greener, more sustainable future.