BOSTON, Nov 23 — CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that an auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., to procure full requirements Default Supply generation service for its Default Service Customers. The auction process will lead up to the auction scheduled for January 19, 2027.

The bidding process will use a descending-price clock auction format. The auction will be managed by Independent Evaluator and Auction Manager, CRA International, Inc. The auction is being conducted pursuant to FE PA’s Default Service Program (DSP-VII) as approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on October 22, 2026. This is the first auction in the DSP-VII auction series.

The information session for prospective bidders for the January auction is scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2026. Instructions on how to join the webcast are available on the Information Website at http://www.fepaauction.com/Documents/BidderInformationSessions.aspx.

Part 1 Applications from prospective bidders will be accepted starting November 24, 2026, and are due no later than December 11, 2026. For successful Part 1 applicants, the submission window for the Part 2 Application process will be December 17, 2026 through January 5, 2027.

The products that FE PA is procuring in the January DSP-VII Residential and Commercial (Fixed-Price) auction include a 12-month residential class product (delivery period June 2027 through May 2028), a 24-month residential class product (delivery period June 2027 through May 2029), a 60-month residential class product (delivery period June 2027 through May 2032), a 12-month commercial class product (delivery period June 2027 through May 2028), and a 24-month commercial class product (delivery period June 2027 through May 2029).