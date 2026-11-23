CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov 23 — MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Murphy Corporation (“Murphy”), one of the nation’s leading mechanical infrastructure contractors.

The acquisition expands MasTec’s capabilities across mission-critical and industrial infrastructure markets and adds a highly skilled union workforce and differentiated mechanical, engineering, preconstruction, virtual design and fabrication capabilities. Murphy also brings a substantial service and maintenance business that MasTec believes is well positioned to benefit from growing demand to support operational data centers and other large-load facilities.

“We are excited to officially welcome the Murphy team to MasTec,” said Jose Mas, Chief Executive Officer of MasTec. “The combination brings together two organizations with highly complementary capabilities and a shared commitment to safety, operational excellence and customer service. We believe Murphy is an exceptional strategic fit for MasTec, and we look forward to supporting the team as they build upon Murphy’s more than 100-year history and pursue the significant opportunities ahead.”

Murphy will continue to operate under its existing leadership as a new MasTec operating group, with its financial results expected to be included in MasTec’s Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment.