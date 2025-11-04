cult celebrates 1 million users creating fitness habits across India

Bengaluru, November 4th, 2025: cult, India’s leading fitness and wellness platform from Curefit, today announced that 1 million of its members have successfully built sustainable fitness habits through its programmes and services. In a country where only 0.6 percent of the population is actively engaged in fitness activities, compared to 22 percent in the US and 5 percent in Brazil, this achievement marks a significant step towards making fitness a part of everyday life.

cult defines habit-formation through its 3×4 framework – exercising at least three days a week for four consecutive weeks. If a member misses even one session during this period, the loop restarts. This makes achieving the 3×4 benchmark a true test of consistency and commitment.

The framework is backed by a seven-year study of over 1,50,000 cult members, which found that users who complete the 3×4 cycle are three times more likely to stay active in the long term compared to those who don’t. This habit-building pattern cuts across age and gender. Most achievers were aged 25 to 34, with both men and women forming habits at a similar rate. Further, the study showed that 58 percent of users built habits within the first month of joining cult.

To make habit formation easier, cult combined innovative programmes such as ‘cult Ninja’ with flexibility and social motivation. Its gamified multiplayer challenge encourages members progress through levels alongside others while working toward their 3×4 habit formation goal. Trainers celebrate members who complete their milestone, creating positive reinforcement and community recognition. Streaks and timely nudges help users avoid break their fitness routine and stay accountable. Further, online classes, sports and access to multiple centres and outlets in other cities give members the opportunity to stay active anytime, anywhere.

Speaking on the milestone, Naresh Krishnaswamy, CEO, cult, said: “Our vision is to make fitness an achievable daily habit. In a country like India where fitness is not considered a priority, it is not an easy task. It takes consistency, support and the right environment. Through our programmes, we’ve created a system that empowers members to stick with fitness. This milestone proves that with the right approach, fitness can become a daily part of Indians.”

cult’s ecosystem caters to diverse fitness needs and preferences, offering multiple formats including cult Pro for gym-goers, cult Elite for premium fitness seekers, cult LUX for luxury fitness experiences, cult PLAY for sports enthusiasts, alongside Gold’s Gym and Fitness First. Each format combines gyms, personalised training, group workouts and community-driven challenges to ensure there is a suitable option for every member, at every level.

Krishnaswamy said cult continues to innovate and expand its offerings to make fitness engaging, accessible and socially motivating in order to support members at every step of their fitness journey.