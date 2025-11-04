TVS Capital Funds Announces Tech Advisory Board, Reinforces Commitment to Tech Innovation

Chennai, India November 04th, 2025: TVS Capital Funds is pleased to announce the formation of its Tech Advisory Board (TAB), a strategic initiative to strengthen its leadership in technology services and software investments. The board will guide the firm on investment themes, evaluate opportunities, and support value creation across its portfolio.

The board features four renowned leaders in enterprise technology, each bringing unique and complementary strengths:

Kal Raman (Ex-Chief Digital Officer, Samsung Electronics) – Digital transformation and technology strategy

Krishnakumar Natarajan (Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Mindtree | Co-Founder Mela Ventures) – Building and scaling technology services companies

U.B. Pravin Rao (Ex-COO, Infosys) – Operational excellence and global delivery

Sri Rajan (Partner and Former Chairman, India, Bain & Company) – Strategic consulting and market insights

“At TVS Capital Funds, we believe operator experience and wisdom is core to the Capability Capital we offer portfolio companies. The Tech Advisory Board reflects our commitment to rigorous, practitioner-led investing and ensures that belief is embedded in every decision-shaping strategy, de-risking execution, and scaling our portfolio companies responsibly.” said Naveen Unni, Managing Partner, TVS Capital Funds.

The board’s formation aligns with TCF’s strategic evolution in Fund 4, expanding its focus to Enterprise Services and Software with their “focus on depth” philosophy, TVS Capital Funds will leverage the boards’ experience and wisdom to help navigate this space.