Dan Beech Statement Regarding His Search Results

Los Angeles, CA, December 08, 2023 — Following is a statement from Dan Beech regarding his search results:

“I offer literally hundreds and hundreds of investment opportunities for my clients from a variety of issuers and firms. While we all were still struggling with the COVID pandemic, one of these issuers announced in January 2021 that it could no longer pay interest distributions to its bondholders. This singular event should not be reflective of the work I have provided, and during more than a decade of providing sound and successful investment advice, it is the first time any issuer I have recommended to clients has ever experienced these types of problems. It is also the first time that this issuer, whose bond offerings have been reviewed by the SEC for many years, had ever missed a payment.

“Lawsuits and arbitrations were filed. You may see them posted online as certain attorneys are leveraging those to advertise for new customers, even in cases when I am not even actually named as a defendant.

“This has been a tough situation for everyone involved but I continue to guide my valued clients and their families through the process of this regrettable situation

“My commitment to my clients remains steadfast, and I am focused on moving forward in a positive and responsible manner. I am proud of the attentive personal service I have provided and am confident that once these matters are concluded, the outcome will reflect the principles I have always stood for.”