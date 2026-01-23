DCB Bank Reports Highest Ever Quarterly PAT in Q3 FY 2026; Advances and Deposits Show Strong Growth

Mumbai, Jan 23: The Board of Directors of DCB Bank Ltd. (BSE: 532772; NSE: DCB) approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY 2026), along with a limited review report by statutory auditors Varma & Varma, Chartered Accountants and B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Praveen Kutty, Managing Director & CEO, said:

“The growth momentum in both advances and deposits continues to be robust. Net Interest Margin (NIM) has maintained its upward trend, while fee income continues to show strong performance. Credit costs remain benign with slippages reducing, and GNPA & NNPA at their three-year lows. Despite a one-time impact of ₹26.87 crore due to the New Labour Codes, the Bank has registered its highest-ever quarterly PAT.”

The Q3 FY 2026 results highlight DCB Bank’s consistent focus on profitable growth, strong asset quality, and sustainable operational performance.