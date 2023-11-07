Della Christine Watson Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Paducah, TX, November 07, 2023 : Della Christine Watson of Paducah, Texas, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.

About Della Christine Watson

Della Christine Watson is a teacher at Paducah ISD in Paducah, Texas. With over 17 years of experience, she teaches band to grades 6-12, English to grades 6-8, and music to grades K-5. Watson also teaches students with dyslexia and is a dyslexia specialist. She serves as the 504, Dyslexia, and Title III District Coordinator, as well as being a class and UIL sponsor.

Prior to her current position, Watson was the English department head at Petrolia CISD; she served as an English/ESL teacher at San Felipe Del Rio CISD, was a music teacher at Highland Elementary School at Tulia ISD and previous to that was the choir director/assistant band director and long-term substitute at Tulia Junior High/Tulia High School at Tulia ISD.

Watson has received the Outstanding Teaching of the Humanities Award, Texas, 2021; Petrolia Most Helpful Teacher Award (chosen by students), and the Petrolia Pirate Teacher of the Month (nominated by students). She is a member of the Golden Key Society and belongs to the Association of Texas Professional Educators.

Born on October 7, 1968 in Alabama, Della received her B.M. from West Texas State University in 1990 and her M.E. from West Texas A&M University in 1994. She has been accepted into the doctoral program at West Texas A&M University and is currently working toward her doctorate in Educational Leadership.

In her spare time, Della enjoys playing instruments and counting cross-stitch.