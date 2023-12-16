Delorean Time Machine to be Featured at Chicago Auto Show 2024

Chicago, IL, December 16, 2023 — Chicago Auto Show 2024 Welcomes DeloreanRental.com and Their Iconic Delorean Time Machine.

The Chicago Auto Show, the largest and most prestigious automotive event in the United States, is thrilled to announce a truly iconic addition to its 2024 lineup. DeloreanRental.com, the Worlds leading provider of Delorean Time Machine replicas, will be in attendance at the Chicago Auto Show from February 10 to 19, offering visitors a unique opportunity to step back in time and experience the magic of one of the most famous cars in cinematic history.

The Chicago Auto Show has a long-standing tradition of showcasing the latest and greatest in automotive innovation, and the inclusion of the Delorean Time Machine replica is set to be a highlight of this year’s event. DeloreanRental.com’s participation underscores the show’s commitment to celebrating not only the future of the automotive industry but also its rich history and cultural significance.

Visitors to the Chicago Auto Show will have the exclusive opportunity to get up close and personal with the iconic Delorean Time Machine from the beloved “Back to the Future” film franchise. DeloreanRental.com’s expert team will be on hand to provide fascinating insights into the car’s design, history, and the intricate details that make it an enduring symbol of time travel. You can also get a quote to have the Delorean Time Machine at your next party or event.

“We’re extremely excited to be a part of the Chicago Auto Show,” said Jason Alspaugh, Owner and Operator of DeloreanRental.com. “The Delorean Time Machine is an automotive and cinematic legend, and we’re delighted to give fans and enthusiasts the chance to see it in person and even take pictures with this iconic car.”

The Delorean Time Machine replica provided by DeloreanRental.com is an exacting reproduction of the car made famous by Marty McFly and Doc Brown. It features all the signature elements, including the gull-wing doors, the sleek stainless steel body, and, of course, the time-traveling flux capacitor. Visitors can relive the movie magic and create lasting memories with this beloved vehicle.

“We are thrilled to welcome DeloreanRental.com to the Chicago Auto Show in 2024,” said Jim Obrill, Director of Marketing for the Chicago Auto Show. “Their Delorean Time Machine replica is a symbol of nostalgia and innovation, and we believe it will add a unique and memorable dimension to our event. This is an incredible opportunity for our visitors to connect with the past, present, and future of automotive excellence.”

The Chicago Auto Show 2024 promises to be an extraordinary event, featuring cutting-edge automotive technology, the latest vehicle models, and now, a chance to take a ride through time with the Delorean Time Machine replica from DeloreanRental.com.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see and experience the iconic Delorean Time Machine at the Chicago Auto Show from February 10 to 19, 2024.