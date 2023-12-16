The Nautilus Hotel: Pemba’s Historic Hub for Networking and Connection

Pemba, Mozambique, December 16, 2023 –The Nautilus Hotel, a longstanding landmark Pemba Hotel, boasts a rich history as the city’s quintessential meeting and networking hub. For many years, it has stood as an iconic institution, deeply woven into the social and business fabric of the region. This venerable hotel has consistently been at the heart of Pemba’s community, serving as the go-to destination for professionals, locals, and travelers alike to connect, collaborate, and create lasting partnerships.

Pemba, a once tranquil coastal city in northern Mozambique, is experiencing a dramatic transformation, largely fueled by the burgeoning oil and gas industry. The discovery of natural gas near the Rovuma basin, close to the Tanzanian border, has turned Pemba into a vital hub in East Africa’s emerging gas frontier. With an estimated 5.6 trillion cubic meters of natural gas uncovered by companies like ENI and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, the city is buzzing with new economic activity and opportunities. The streets, once quiet, are now bustling with vehicles, and the number of flights to and from the city has increased significantly, indicating a growing influx of business and investment.

This boom is expected to create around 700,000 jobs by 2035, with plans to invest in infrastructure, education, and healthcare services. Pemba’s transformation from a sleepy town to a thriving business centre marks a significant shift in its economic landscape, promising a future of growth and development.

A Fresh Look with Enhanced Comfort

In the heart of Pemba’s economic resurgence, The Nautilus Hotel emerges as the ideal destination for business travellers. Perfectly situated to cater to the needs of professionals involved in the rapidly growing oil and gas sector, The Nautilus offers unparalleled convenience and comfort. With its prime location, the hotel provides easy access to key business areas and the bustling port city, making it an efficient choice for those on tight schedules. Understanding the demands of modern business travel, The Nautilus is equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, comfortable workspaces, and a range of business-friendly amenities.

The newly refurbished rooms at The Nautilus Hotel have been designed to create a relaxing and inviting atmosphere for both business and leisure guests. Each room has undergone a transformation, featuring modern amenities.

Additionally, the hotel’s commitment to providing a serene environment, complete with clean & comfortable accommodations and a tranquil rim-flow pool, ensures that guests can relax and recharge after a busy day. The Nautilus not only offers a strategic base for business dealings but also an oasis of comfort in the dynamic landscape of Pemba’s thriving economy.

Enhanced Amenities for a Memorable Stay

The Nautilus Hotel has always been known for its exceptional services, and with the room refurbishments, these have been further elevated. Guests can enjoy Satellite TV entertainment, high-speed Wi-Fi, Aircon, and work spaces ensuring a stay that is as relaxing as it is productive.

A Perfect Base for Exploring Pemba

Situated in the heart of Pemba, The Nautilus Hotel remains the ideal base for guests looking to explore the city and its surroundings. Whether visiting for business or leisure, the hotel’s ideal beachfront location and newly upgraded facilities provide the perfect combination of convenience and comfort.