Dhyan Foundation to open new Dhyan Center on Sunday in the city at Banjara Hills to teach free Yoga as laid down by Sage Patanjali 4,500 years ago

Hyderabad, June 22 2024….Dhyan Foundation, a volunteer-driven social organisation is to open a New Dhyan Center in Banjara Hills for Free Yoga Training. It will be the state-of-the-art Yoga Center. It will be formally opened on Sunday by its volunteers.

Dhyan Foundation works for the welfare of animals, particularly the Indian sacred animal cow. It is the only organisation working with the Border Security Force (BSF) to rehabilitate cattle rescued from the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in Hyderabad, the Dhyan Foundation spokesperson said the centre which is coming up in the centre of the city at Banjara Hills is its place and can accommodate up to 200 people. It will teach every aspect of Yoga by volunteers who are students, homemakers, lawyers, journalists, doctors, and CEOs under the guidance of Ashwini Guruji of Dhyan Ashram.

Soon it will run a few special sessions of Secrets from Sanatan Kriya for eternal youth & glow and a brilliant mind, under the guidance of *Ashwini Guru ji* of Dhyan Ashram_

Ashwini Guruji is an embodiment of the gyan of the Vedas. He follows the Guru-Shishya parampara in its totality, He believes yoga is a sadhana and not a business. The foundation is committed to the cause of spreading awareness about the authentic path of yoga, as laid down by Sage Patanjali 4,500 years ago. Be it conducting lectures at various prestigious institutions like IIM, Bangalore, Oxford University, and London, authoring masterpieces on esoteric subjects (including the thesis on anti-ageing, Sanatan Kriya – The Ageless Dimension) or taking seekers from across ages on spiritual sojourns to places of importance in the Vedic culture – He has continuously enlightened us about our history.

From revealing to us the deep secrets hidden under the Earth at the Patal Bhuvaneshwari Caves, interpreting the ancient Vedic symbolism of the Rollright stones in the UK, to uncovering astounding revelations of the Sigiriya rock in Sri Lanka, Ashwini Guruji has enlightened us about the Vedic relevance of each of these places.

Formed in 2002 to share and spread the gyan of the original and pristine form of yog, Dhyan Foundation, today is a global phenomenon with centres all across the world where Sanatan Kriya (Patanjali Ashtang Yog in its original, undiluted form) sessions are conducted free of cost as per the ancient Guru-Shishya Parampara. Thousands across the globe have benefited physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually from the practice of Sanatan Kriya.

Dhyan Foundation runs several animal welfare programmes for dogs, birds, cows, monkeys and many other animals. Today, it has over 47 shelters and gaushalas and we provide aid, care, food and shelter to over 70,000 animals.

Those interested in training in Yoga free of cost may please reach out to Dhyan Foundation at Road no 10 Banjara Hills Hyderabad 500034, Google location pin https://maps.app.goo.gl/tr6BEkzMCgFvgDys5?g_st=iw. For more information, please drop in at 8465005989, 9393468680. Please visit the Dhyan Foundation website Www.dhyanfoundation.com