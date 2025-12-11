Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune Welcomes the 2025–2026 Batch at Deeksharambh Induction Ceremony

Pune, Dec 11th: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune, welcomed its newest cohort of MBBS and BDS undergraduate students at the grand Deeksharambh Induction Ceremony. Held at the Vidyapeeth auditorium, the event marked the beginning of an important academic journey for these students.

Distinguished dignitaries at the induction included Surgeon Vice Admiral, Arti Sarin, AVSM, VSM, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services; Dr. P. D. Patil, Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune; Dr. (Mrs.) Bhagyashree P. Patil, Pro Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune; Dr. N. J. Pawar, Vice Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune; Dr. Smita Jadhav, Pro Vice Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune and Secretary of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Society, Pune; Dr. Yashraj P. Patil, Treasurer of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Society; Dr. Somnath P. Patil, Pro Chancellor, Dnyaan Prasad Global University, Pune and Secretary of Dr. D. Y. Patil Unitech Society; Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean of Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune; Dr. Brig. S. K. Roy Chowdhury, SM (Retd.), Dean of Dr. D. Y. Patil Dental College, Pimpri, Pune; Dr. J. S. Bhawalkar, Registrar, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune; and Dr. P. Vatsalaswamy, Director Academics, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune. Faculty members, administrative staff and current students extended a warm welcome to the new batch. In addition to introductory speeches, the ceremony included an overview of the institution’s vision, values, academic programs and resources available to support students throughout their educational journey. The 2025–26 induction ceremony welcomed 250 MBBS and 100 BDS students.

Surgeon Vice Admiral, Arti Sarin, AVSM, VSM, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services delivered an inspiring speech, stating, “Today’s atmosphere is filled with pride, hope and promise as you cross from aspiring students into the medical community. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth is a nationally trusted academic brand, where you will learn the art and science of medicine through patient-centred care, interdisciplinary and simulation-based learning and translational research. The faculty here are sculptors of young minds, who will instil empathy, ethics, leadership and a spirit of lifelong learning. You must set clear goals, seek guidance, manage your time wisely and always prioritise self-care as you grow into the global healers India needs.”

Hon’ble Dr. P. D. Patil, Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune (Deemed to be University), highlighted the institution’s commitment to nurturing students who are equipped not only with academic acumen but also with values that define true healthcare leaders. He remarked, “Today marks the beginning of a remarkable journey for our incoming students as they step into the world of healthcare with purpose and passion. At Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, we strive to instil in them not just knowledge and clinical skills, but also the ethos that shapes true leaders in healthcare. We eagerly look forward to witnessing their transformation into empathetic, capable professionals who will touch countless lives with their service.”

Hon’ble Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune (Deemed to be University), expressed her pride and enthusiasm, saying, “Deeksharambh is a celebration of an occasion, and today, you enter the temple of learning as DPU children. Always remember that you are deeply indebted and grateful to your parents and your duty is to gain knowledge, be dynamic, have faith, and strengthen your internal energy. Iccha Shakti, Dynan Shakti and Kriya Shakti will guide you—keep these three mantras close to your heart. At DPU, a fusion of traditional and modern technology, experiential learning encourages you to dream big and stay grounded. With a safe and disciplined campus, the teaching and non-teaching staff are the true pillars who strengthen the legacy of our institution. May your journey at DPU be filled with knowledge, purpose, growth, and compassion.”

Hon’ble Dr. Smita Jadhav, Pro Vice Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune and Secretary of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Society, Pune, shared her thoughts on the occasion stating, “At Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, our mission extends beyond academic excellence, as we aim to cultivate integrity and empathy, the hallmarks of true leaders. We are dedicated to creating an environment where students thrive intellectually, think innovatively and are inspired to serve with compassion. We are confident that our students will rise to meet the challenges of the healthcare profession, upholding a legacy of excellence that positively influences communities and transforms lives.”

Hon’ble Dr. Yashraj P. Patil, Treasurer of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Society, Pune (Deemed to be University), said, “Our pursuit of excellence remains steadfast. We offer advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technology and a progressive academic framework that empowers students to discover their full potential. Our vision is to blend strong academics with forward-thinking innovations, preparing every student not just for a career, but for leadership in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape. We are committed to equipping them with the knowledge, skills and resilience needed to create meaningful change and uplift the society they serve.”

The induction program featured a tour of the campus facilities and interactive sessions aimed at fostering a sense of community among students from diverse healthcare disciplines. The emphasis was on teamwork, ethical practice and the holistic development of every student, ensuring they are prepared to make a meaningful impact in the field of healthcare.