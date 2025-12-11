Vietjet rolls out 12.12 Mega Deal: Millions of zero-fare tickets for 2026 adventures in Vietnam

Mumbai, Dec 11th: Vietjet is closing 2025 on a high note with its biggest “Double Day” celebration of the year. The airline’s 12.12 Mega Deal offers up to 100% discount on millions of tickets exclusively on December 12, giving Indian travelers the opportunity to plan their 2026 getaways to Vietnam and beyond at incredible value.

From 22:30 on December 11 to 21:30 on December 12, 2025 (IST), passengers booking Eco tickets on www.vietjetair.com or the “Vietjet Air” mobile app and applying the promo code THANKS will receive 100% off base fares (taxes and fees excluded). These promotional fares can be used for travel between January 5 and December 31, 2026 (*).

Adding to the celebration, Eco passengers will also receive complimentary 20kg checked baggage and a free SkyFi eSIM with 500MB of high-speed data, valid for 31 days upon arrival in Vietnam. These benefits apply on Vietjet’s international flights for bookings made until December 31, 2025.

With these offers, Indian travelers can enjoy affordable journeys across Vietjet’s growing network, connecting major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi to Vietnam’s most-visited destinations – Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang – with seamless onward connections across Asia and Australia.

Passengers flying with Vietjet will enjoy a modern, fuel-efficient fleet, warm hospitality from a professional cabin crew, and a wide range of delicious Vietnamese favourites on board, including pho, banh mi, and the beloved Vietnamese iced milk coffee. Select flights will also feature unique cultural performances and in-flight entertainment to elevate the travel experience.