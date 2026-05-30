Driving the Future of Textiles: SHREE GANESH JARI COVERING PRIVATE LIMITED’s Journey of Growth and Global Impact

“Built on trust, strengthened by innovation, and driven by excellence, SHREE GANESH JARI COVERING PRIVATE LIMITED has evolved from a Surat-based manufacturer into a globally respected textile enterprise with a presence across 27+ countries. With an unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to set new benchmarks in the textile and jari industry while creating value for customers, partners, employees, and communities worldwide.”

SHREE GANESH JARI COVERING PRIVATE LIMITED is a leading and rapidly growing organization in the textile and jari manufacturing industry, recognized for its excellence, innovation, and commitment to quality. Established in 2008, the company has built a strong reputation in both domestic and international markets through advanced manufacturing capabilities, customer-focused services, and continuous technological development. With a strong Pan India presence and exports to more than 27 countries worldwide, the company has become a trusted name in the textile sector, delivering premium-quality products and long-term value to customers across the globe.

Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Mr. Hemin Kunjadiya and Managing Director Mr. Jignesh Kunjadiya , the organization continues to move forward with a progressive vision focused on innovation, sustainability, industrial growth, and customer satisfaction. Their leadership has transformed the company into a modern and future-oriented enterprise that believes in delivering not only products but complete industrial solutions that help industries achieve better performance and long-term growth.

With a dedicated workforce of more than 508+ employees and a production capacity exceeding 1,000+ tons per month, SHREE GANESH JARI COVERING PRIVATE LIMITED has established itself as a symbol of operational excellence and manufacturing strength. The company specializes in manufacturing high-quality Metalizer Film, Metallic Film, Fabric, Jari Kasab, and Chemicals using advanced technology, precision manufacturing processes, and strict quality control systems. Every product is developed with a strong focus on durability, superior finishing, consistency, and customer satisfaction. SHREE GANESH JARI COVERING PRIVATE LIMITED believes that quality and innovation are the foundation of long-term success and strong business relationships.

The mission of the company is to inspire and empower the textile industry by providing innovative solutions, premium-quality textile materials, and reliable services that create real value for customers and industries. Its vision is to establish itself as a globally trusted and respected brand while becoming a complete one-stop solution provider where customers can access jari products, textile materials, and machinery under one roof. The company aims to achieve sustainable industrial leadership and a turnover target of ₹2,000+ Crore by the year 2030 while contributing positively to employee growth and the textile ecosystem.

The organization is proudly associated with reputed business and industrial networks such as SGCCI, Progress Alliance, Rotary, RCCI, BNI, ICC, MATEXIL, and PDEXCIL, reflecting its strong industrial presence and leadership in the textile sector.

SHREE GANESH JARI COVERING PRIVATE LIMITED is also trusted by premium clients including Taneira, Aditya Birla Group, Arvind, D’Decor, Siyaram’s, and Raymond, reflecting the company’s commitment to excellence and world-class quality standards.

Beyond business, the company actively contributes to society through CSR initiatives, including 24/7 ambulance services and tiffin facilities for needy people. Guided by its core values — Integrity, Commitment, Customer Satisfaction, Innovation, and Accessibility — the company continues to move forward with trust, excellence, and a vision to create a stronger future for the textile industry.