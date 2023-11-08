E2E Networks Ltd. Collaborates with Nasscom to Empower Inaugural Cohort of Generative AI Startups

India, 08 November, 2023: E2E Networks Ltd., a homegrown leader with a focus on advanced Cloud GPU infrastructure and AI technology, is proud to announce its active participation in nasscom’s Generative AI Foundry program. nasscom recently unveiled the inaugural cohort of 26 innovative startups that are set to assume a transformative journey in the field of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).

nasscom, the driving force behind the Generative AI Foundry program, has garnered immense support from industry leaders and investors for its mission to empower startups in the AI domain. E2E Networks Ltd., along with more than 30 organizations, has played a vital role in selecting these pioneering startups and is committed to providing extensive support throughout their journey.

The 12-month Generative AI Foundry program will offer the select 26 startups with intensive boot camps, mentoring sessions by industry experts and investors, access to cutting-edge technology stacks and GPU compute nodes, and opportunities for paid Proof of Concepts (PoCs). This hands-on support will allow startups to apply their innovations to real-world challenges, fostering their growth and success.

As part of their commitment to this program, E2E Networks Ltd. is playing a crucial role in helping the startups with essential resources, including infrastructure, ecosystem support, credits, and deep industry insights. Understanding the unique challenges and opportunities that AI startups face, E2E Networks Ltd. is dedicated to providing the cohort with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in this competitive landscape.

Speaking about the participation in the Generative AI Foundry program while representing the software industry and investor community, Mr. Tarun Dua, CEO of E2E Networks Ltd. shared, “We are excited to be a part of nasscom’s Generative AI Foundry program and to have the opportunity to support these promising startups. Artificial Intelligence is at the forefront of technological innovation, and we believe that by assisting these startups with our expertise and resources, we can collectively drive groundbreaking advancements in the AI field. We are committed to being a catalyst for their growth and success.”

Interestingly, the industry & investor partners including E2E Networks Ltd., have pledged to offer paid PoCs, compute access, mentoring support and invest up to $25 million in the most promising startups.

The nasscom Generative AI Foundry program is poised to fuel the growth and success of these startups, positioning India as a leading hub for AI innovation.