EatSure announces an industry-first loyalty program “ELITE” to reward their customers

07 October 2024: EatSure, the innovative “foodcourt on an app” and flagship D2C platform of Rebel Foods, world’s largest internet restaurant company, has announced the launch of EatSure Elite, a loyalty program designed to reward its most dedicated and loyal customers. As the first-of-its-kind in the industry, EatSure Elite goes beyond the typical offerings of free delivery, and rewards its loyalists with great free food, giving customers exclusive access to some of the most craved dishes across multiple brands.

The loyalty program is points-based, allowing customers to accumulate SurePoints with every order placed through the EatSure app or website. Upon reaching 1000 SurePoints, customers unlock the coveted EatSure Elite status and gain access to a suite of rewards, including free delivery and complimentary dishes that amplify their food-ordering experience.

Providing value through free dishes

One of the most exciting aspects of EatSure Elite is the specially curated range of free dishes available with every order over ₹299. The range of free dishes available are among the most craved and highest-rated products from trusted brands across the EatSure platform, designed to complete your meal and offer unbeatable value. Whether it’s Potato Wedges from Faasos, a Margherita Pizza from Oven Story, the chef’s special blueberry cheesecake from Sweet Truth, or a Chickenator Burger from Wendy’s, members can indulge in 40+ of their favorite dishes, turning their orders into delightful experiences.

Over a three-month period, frequent customers can save significantly for ₹1500 & more through free deliveries and complimentary dishes, enhancing the overall value of their loyalty.

Exclusive 30-Day Elite Trial for New Customers

New customers can now experience the perks of EatSure Elite with a 30-day trial period. This allows new users ample time to explore the program’s benefits, including complimentary dishes on orders above ₹299 and free delivery on orders over ₹199. This exclusive trial is designed to ensure that first-time users fully appreciate the enhanced convenience and rewards, leading to a smoother transition into the EatSure Elite program.

Sagar Kochhar, Co-Founder and CEO EatSure, Rebel Foods, remarked, “As we continue to push the boundaries in culinary innovation, technological excellence, and service enhancement, we wanted to go beyond the conventional loyalty programs focused on delivery fees. The launch of EatSure Elite represents a significant step in this direction and we expect a 50% increase in the number of active users, along with loyal customers to have a 20% higher retention rate and a 40% higher purchase frequency compared to our non-loyal customers.”

He further added, “With EatSure Elite, we’re rewarding our loyal customers with exciting food dishes of their choice across a range of 40+ starters, wraps, burgers, pizzas, and desserts, depending on their order size, making their experience even more personalised and wholesome. EatSure Elite is not just about loyalty; it’s about creating a deeper connection and building the category play of a food court, ensuring our customers feel truly valued.”

As EatSure continues to innovate, EatSure Elite is in place to become a key differentiator in the competitive food delivery market, rewarding loyalty and reinforcing Rebel Foods’ commitment to customer satisfaction. With a variety of free dishes available with every order, EatSure Elite puts the power in the hands of the customers. The mantra is simple– Order more, get more!