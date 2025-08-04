EMERGE 2025 Is Here The Event Every Independent Marketer Will Be Talking About

Mumbai, 04th August, 2025: Ad Tech Today is back with its second edition of EMERGE. After the grand success in Mumbai last year, EMERGE 2025 is all set to take place on 07th August at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Delhi (Gurugram).Gurugram will play host to one of India’s most refreshing marketing events — EMERGE 2025, a celebration of independent thinking, bold creativity, and innovation across digital, media, and tech.

Presented by Adtech Today, EMERGE 2025 is where leaders from agencies, brands, and platforms come together to decode what’s really driving growth today. With Kargo as Premium AdTech Partner, Trackier as Managing Partner, Annimmoov as Creative Partner, Wingreens as Gifting Partner, and Treize Communications as PR Partner, the event promises ideas worth spotlighting and conversations worth joining.

The day-long event will feature bold panel discussions, each curated around future-ready themes. A session on Short-form Content & Commerce will be there on short-form content’s growing influence. Niti Kumar (Starcom) will moderate a conversation featuring Nikita Malhotra (Woodland), Naresh Gupta (Bang in the Middle), Nisha Khatri (Libas), Sindhu Biswal (Buzzlab), Megha Marwah (White Rivers Media), and Neha Kant (Clovia) diving into how creators, commerce, and content converge.

The panel “Thriving Independently: Adapting to Tech, Media Shifts & Competing with Giants” will be moderated by Mimi Deb (Madison Media Plus). Panelists include Sajit Gopal (Domino’s), Sini Magon (Grapes), Sumon Chakrabarti (Buffalo Soldiers), Sonal Shrivastav (Kenstar), Tufayl Merchant (Howl), and Vishnu Sharma (Efficiency Worldwide) decoding how independent agencies and new-age marketers are collaborating and competing at scale.

Another session will be on The Future of Performance Marketing, which will be moderated by Kumar Awanish (Cheil India). This panel will explore the evolving dynamics of performance-driven marketing. Panelists include Chirag Jagwani (Fixderma), Shweta Srivastava (Dr. Reddy’s), Dr. Ashish Bajaj (Narayana Health), Sachin Vashishtha (Paisabazaar), Vikram Singh (ITC Hotels), and Rahul Pant (Trackier) offering practical and strategic insights for marketers.

The panel “Unfiltered: What It Really Takes to Run an Independent Agency Today” brings together honest perspectives from both agency and brand leaders. Moderated by Dr. Kushal Sanghvi, the session features Nasheet Shadani(Nash8), Anadi Sah (Tgthr.), Pratik Lalwani (CrayWings), Shubh Bajaj (Lyxel & Flamingo) and Manas Gulati (ARM Worldwide), who share raw insights into the indie agency journey.

EMERGE 2025 will also throw Spotlight on Visionaries with a new segment called The Founder’s Spotlight, that will recognize bold, rising entrepreneurs from across marketing and media. Adding depth to this showcase is a review panel of seasoned leaders Ishank Joshi (Mobavenue), and Gandharv Sachdev (Hybrid) and Karanbir Bhatia (Yugo Capital) who will share their perspectives on leadership, innovation, and the future of independent growth.

Keynotes That Cut Through

In a hard-hitting keynote, Nabajit Nath, Sales Director – India at Kargo, will address “Ad Fraud 2.0: The Growing Threat of MFA in India”. Also on stage, Srikanth Rayaprolu ,CEO of Adtech Today will deliver a forward-looking keynote: “Eastward Bound: Strategic Expansion for Independent Agencies in ME & SEA.”

An integral part of the event, The EMERGE Awards will look to honor excellence across independent agencies, publishers, and tech platforms. With categories spanning display, video, influencer, and data-led campaigns, these awards are curated to spotlight outstanding digital work.

Chaired by Dr. Kushal Sanghvi and K.V. Sridhar (Pops), with select editorial oversight, the awards ensure that credibility, creativity, and impact stay at the heart of every recognition.

If you’re a marketer, brand lead, or agency founder in Gurugram or NCR, EMERGE 2025 is your seat at the table. Let the conversations begin!!