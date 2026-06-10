Equity MFs See 63 Month Inflow Streak as SIPs Stay Above INR 30,000 Crore

June 10: Equity mutual funds continued their strong run of investor interest, recording net inflows for the 63rd consecutive month, supported by steady systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions remaining above ₹30,000 crore.

The sustained inflows reflect continued investor confidence in equities despite market volatility and global uncertainties. SIPs remain a key driver of disciplined, long-term investing, with growing retail participation strengthening market stability.

Experts say the trend highlights rising financial awareness and a clear shift toward structured wealth creation through mutual funds. Consistent monthly investments are also helping deepen market participation across investor segments.

Overall, the data points to resilient investor sentiment and the growing role of mutual funds in India’s long-term savings and investment ecosystem.