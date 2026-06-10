Sensex Edges Higher, Nifty Slips Amid Metal and PSU Bank Pressure

June 10: Indian equity markets witnessed a mixed trading session, with the BSE Sensex closing higher while the NSE Nifty ended marginally lower as losses in metal and public sector banking stocks weighed on broader market sentiment.

Investors remained cautious amid sector-specific selling pressure, particularly in metals and PSU banks, which offset gains in select heavyweight stocks. Market participants also continued to assess domestic economic indicators and global cues for further direction.

Despite the Nifty’s subdued finish, the Sensex managed to remain in positive territory, supported by buying interest in select large-cap counters. Analysts noted that the market’s resilience reflects underlying investor confidence, although profit booking in certain sectors limited broader gains.

The session highlighted a divergence in sectoral performance, with defensive and quality stocks attracting interest while cyclical sectors faced pressure. Traders also remained watchful of global commodity trends, interest rate expectations, and foreign investment flows.

Market experts believe that while short-term volatility may persist, strong domestic fundamentals and steady investor participation continue to provide support to Indian equities. The focus is now shifting to upcoming economic data and corporate developments that could influence market direction in the near term.