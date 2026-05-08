EROS AIVidya Partners with Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth to Launch India’s First AI-Integrated School of Media, Design & Technology

Mumbai, India May 08: Eros Innovation announced the launch of AI Vidya, the world’s first Cultural AI Operating System for creative arts education. The platform will be rolled out across 50 universities worldwide and made available online, enabling students anywhere to access a fully integrated AI-native ecosystem spanning film, music, storytelling, and digital creation.

As part of this global rollout, Eros Innovation also announced its collaboration with Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth for the deployment of AI Vidya within its creative arts and media ecosystem.

Three undergraduate degree programmes will launch under the MRV partnership: B.A. in Creative Media, B.A. in Film, OTT & Digital Cinema, and B.A. in Animation, VFX & Gaming.

Each MRV programme is built around the EROS AIVidya Cultural AI stack from the first semester, with students benefiting from six-month industry internships, hands-on learning in an in-house studio environment, AI-powered teaching using EROS movie characters in specialised modules, international study tours, and sessions with leading industry practitioners as guest faculty. Admissions are open for 2026–27.

Eros Innovation will reveal additional university collaborations across multiple countries, spanning India, the UAE, the United Kingdom, Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

In parallel, EROS AIVidya has established partnerships with three leading Gujarat universities, the Institute of Advanced Research (IAR), Gandhinagar; Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU), Gandhinagar; and Asiatic Institute of Science and Technology, Rajkot, deploying AI certificate programmes, Centres of Excellence in AI, and preventive healthcare technology integrations across their campuses and online platforms.

AIVidya is built on EROS Innovation’s proprietary Cultural AI infrastructure: Large Cultural Models (LCM) for cinematic visual generation and Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM) for music, dialogue, and multilingual storytelling, underpinned by 1.5 trillion ethically licensed cultural tokens, the world’s largest rights-cleared creative dataset.

Students create from Day One, publish in real time, and earn within their first year. The MRV partnership builds on AIVidya’s first physical implementation, a Centre for Ethical AI & Creative Technologies established in January 2026 with Achariya Educational Public Trust (affiliated with Pondicherry University), featuring AI compute labs, virtual production studios, and music and voice AI laboratories.