WorkEZ Expands Managed Workspace Portfolio to 1.7 Million Sq. Ft. Across South India

Chennai, May 8: Work Easy Space Solutions Private Limited (WorkEZ), one of South India’s leading managed office space solutions providers, today announced the expansion of its managed workspace portfolio to approximately 1.7 million sq. ft. across 12 active buildings and 2 upcoming developments, marking another milestone in the company’s South India growth journey. The milestone is driven by strategic additions in Chennai and Kochi, along with a significant new development commitment in Coimbatore, reflecting WorkEZ’s continued focus on scaling across high-growth commercial markets in South India.

As part of this expansion, WorkEZ has added 65,000 sq. ft. at Phoenix One National Park in Chennai, strengthening its presence in one of the city’s key commercial hubs and further expanding its premium managed workspace footprint in one of Chennai’s most strategic commercial corridors. The company has also marked its entry into Kochi through a strategic partnership with Lulu Developers, adding 70,000 sq. ft. to its portfolio. The move reflects WorkEZ’s focus on Kerala’s growing enterprise ecosystem and rising demand for high-quality managed workspace solutions from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and large enterprises.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Sunil Reddy, MD and Founder, WorkEZ, said:

“Our growth to 1.7 million square feet reflects the trust our clients, partners and landlords have placed in WorkEZ over the years. What began as a vision to redefine managed workspaces in South India has evolved into a scalable platform built on operational excellence and a strong understanding of evolving enterprise needs. We have consistently expanded our portfolio while maintaining strong occupancies and strengthening long-term client relationships. The recent additions in Chennai, Kochi and Coimbatore mark an important step in our continued growth, and we remain focused on building high-quality managed workspaces in markets where demand continues to evolve.”

Recent onboarding of marquee enterprise clients at the Coimbatore location, including a global professional services leader, one of the world’s largest technology consulting firms, and a leading global engineering and product development company, further reinforces WorkEZ’s growth in the market. The onboarding reflects rising enterprise confidence in Coimbatore and reinforces the city’s emergence as a key business destination.

Building on this momentum, WorkEZ has signed an upcoming development of 0.4 million sq. ft. in Coimbatore with Veeras Infra Private Limited, following the strong market response and successful leasing of 0.1 million sq. ft. in Phase I. The new development reflects the company’s continued commitment to expanding in one of South India’s fast-growing business markets.

WorkEZ’s deepening commitment in Coimbatore further reflects the growing importance of Tier II cities in India’s commercial real estate evolution. Backed by strong demand from GCCs, IT services and advanced manufacturing-linked sectors, the city has emerged as a high-potential destination for managed workspace growth. The successful leasing of Phase I and the onboarding of marquee enterprise clients have further reinforced WorkEZ’s confidence in the market, paving the way for the newly signed 0.4 million sq. ft. development.

Commenting on WorkEZ’s Coimbatore expansion, Mr. Prathap Murali, CEO, WorkEZ, said:

“Coimbatore has been a very encouraging market for us. The response to our Phase I development, along with the onboarding of leading global consulting and technology firms, has reinforced our belief in the demand we are seeing from enterprises in the city. As WorkEZ continues to grow across South India, our focus is on building high-quality managed workspaces in markets where business needs are evolving quickly. Moving ahead with the 0.4 million sq. ft. development reflects our long-term commitment to Coimbatore and the opportunity we see for continued growth here.”

The expansion marks a significant milestone in WorkEZ’s evolution from a Chennai-based managed workspace provider into a regional platform serving enterprises across key South Indian markets. It comes at a time when demand for agile, premium managed office solutions continues to accelerate, as businesses increasingly seek scalable, experience-led and operationally efficient workplace solutions.

Over the past few years, managed office spaces have emerged as a preferred model for corporates, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups and growth-stage companies looking for flexibility, speed to market and high-quality infrastructure without the long-term complexities of traditional leasing. WorkEZ has built a strong operating model centred on design, technology, hospitality and execution excellence to meet this evolving demand.

WorkEZ’s growth has been anchored in identifying emerging business corridors early, partnering with institutional-grade landlords, and creating flexible workspace solutions that meet evolving enterprise needs. Its latest expansion in Chennai reinforces confidence in the city’s commercial growth story, particularly as demand from technology, consulting, fintech and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) continues to rise.

The company’s entry into Kochi marks another step in strengthening its South India footprint. With a growing enterprise ecosystem and increasing interest from multinational businesses, the city offers significant opportunity for managed workspace growth.

Industry trends continue to support this expansion momentum. As occupiers increasingly prioritize flexibility, employee experience and asset-light models, managed office providers are playing a larger role in enterprise real estate strategies. WorkEZ’s ability to combine scale with customized solutions has enabled it to capitalize on this structural shift and strengthen its competitive positioning.

With approximately 1.7 million sq. ft. now under management and a strong development pipeline underway, WorkEZ continues to strengthen its presence across South India. The company remains focused on expanding into high-growth markets, deepening enterprise relationships and delivering managed workspace solutions designed around evolving business needs.