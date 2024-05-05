EWEL Launches New Ecommerce Website, Expending Accessibility to Quality Electrical Products

Edmonton, Canada, May 05, 2024 — EWEL, a leading electrical wholesaler based in Edmonton, is happy to announce the launch of its new ecommerce platform www.ewel.ca, ushering in a new era of digital accessibility and convenience for customers.

The new B2B & B2C ecommerce website offers a variety of quality electrical products, ranging from house wire and LED light bulbs to industrial transformers and panelboards. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing the customer experience, EWEL prioritizes platform usability and expanding its range of products, ensuring easy purchasing for all users.

“EWEL is proud and excited to enter the digital age with the launch of our ecommerce website,” said Mike Gravel, Ecommerce Business Manager at EWEL. “Our goal is to provide customers with the service and selection they expect from us and empower them to browse and purchase electrical gear anytime, anywhere, on any device.”

Key features of the new ecommerce platform include:

Convenience and Accessibility 24/7: Customers can now browse and purchase electrical supplies at their convenience, with access to real-time product inventory levels and pricing.

In-Stock Products: EWEL currently offers in-stock products with real-time inventory levels by branch, with plans to expand the product selection in the coming year to include backordered items.

Ease of Ordering and Reordering: The user-friendly interface allows customers to place orders and reorder frequently purchased items with just a few clicks, using the Lists feature.

Fast and Reliable Delivery: EWEL offers fast and reliable delivery services, including next-day delivery options for urgent requirements and flexible scheduling to accommodate customer preferences.

Expert Advice and Support: In addition to purchasing products, customers can access expert advice and support through the ecommerce platform via the Contact form or by texting us at 780 451 2311.

Existing Customer Benefits: Existing EWEL customers can link their accounts online to access special pricing and view their order history. For assistance, customers can contact websupport@ewel.ca.

Customization and Personalization: The platform offers personalized recommendations based on past purchases or browsing history, as well as the ability to create custom product lists tailored to specific projects or requirements.

To celebrate the launch of the new EWEL.ca, they’re offering a 5% discount on your first order. Simply visit their website and start shopping today. Your promo code is LAUNCH2024.

“Our mission at EWEL is to advance the business of electrical wholesaling by partnering with top brands, delivering superior service, and selling quality electrical products,” said Iryna Mazepa, Ecommerce/Marketing Director. “With our new ecommerce platform, we’re excited to extend our reach and deliver our signature EWEL service both online and offline.”

For more information or to start shopping, visit www.ewel.ca