Experience a Shandaar Night – Republic Day Edition at Nuvo, Sheraton Grand Pune

January 23, 2024 Sujata Business 0

Nuvo, a party hot spot in town, is set to host an unforgettable evening on January 25th, turning the night into a Shandaar celebration at Sheraton Grand Pune. Known for its special event nights, Nuvo promises an aesthetically pleasing ambiance, pulsating music, and an electrifying dance floor.

Nuvo - Sheraton Grand Pune 1 (1)

The night will come alive with the sensational beats of DJ Regge, who will set the dance floor on fire with an eclectic mix of Bollywood tracks, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Guests are invited to embrace the spirit of the evening by dressing in their quirkiest India attire – be it the timeless elegance of a saree or the charismatic swagger of a kurta.

In celebration of Republic Day, Nuvo will be adorned with patriotic decor, creating the perfect backdrop for a night filled with music, dance, and camaraderie. Revelers can expect an immersive experience that blends the traditional and the contemporary, making it an ideal way to celebrate this special occasion.

Shandaar Night, Republic Day Edition

To enhance the overall experience, Nuvo will be offering an extensive selection of cocktails and delectable cuisine. Indulge in a gastronomic journey with our exquisite menu featuring dishes like Avocado Papdi Chaat, Chicken Sukka With Malabar Paratha, Indian Schewzan Prawns Pizza, Moong Dal Tikki and much more expertly crafted to tantalize your taste buds.

Join us at Nuvo, Sheraton Grand Pune, on January 25th, for a Shandaar Night – Republic Day Edition filled with music, dance, and the spirit of Republic Day. Make sure to come dressed in your quirkiest India attire and get ready for an unforgettable celebration.

What: Shandaar Night, Republic Day Edition

Where: Nuvo, Sheraton Grand Pune

When: January 25, 2024 – 09:00 pm onwards

Contact for entry/ Guest listing: +91 7391073657

