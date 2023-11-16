Festive Quotes Roha Realty and AsmitA India Realty

Quote Quote Harshvardhan Tibrewala, Director, Roha Realty on behalf of

“The auspicious Diwali season has historically been considered an ideal time to invest in real estate. The industry will likely see a significant increase in demand for sustainable homes this festive season. Rising millennial homeownership has fuelled a spike in housing demand, driven by higher disposable income and a desire to upgrade to more extensive, opulent residences with superior amenities. We use an omnichannel approach, utilizing traditional and cutting-edge channels to communicate our vision to potential homeowners.

Purchasing a new house during Diwali is the ideal occasion to embark on a path towards a better future. For many, it represents the beginning of a new and promising chapter in their lives, bringing light, happiness, and wealth to their families. Roha Realty recognizes the sense of new beginnings connected with Diwali and seeks to make homeownership more accessible and enticing.” ~ Harshvardhan Tibrewala, Director, Roha Realty

Quote on behalf of Mazhar Syed, Director, AsmitA India Realty

