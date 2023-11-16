Festive Quotes Roha Realty and AsmitA India Realty

Quote on behalf of Harshvardhan Tibrewala, Director, Roha Realty
“The auspicious Diwali season has historically been considered an ideal time to invest in real estate. The industry will likely see a significant increase in demand for sustainable homes this festive season. Rising millennial homeownership has fuelled a spike in housing demand, driven by higher disposable income and a desire to upgrade to more extensive, opulent residences with superior amenities. We use an omnichannel approach, utilizing traditional and cutting-edge channels to communicate our vision to potential homeowners.
Purchasing a new house during Diwali is the ideal occasion to embark on a path towards a better future. For many, it represents the beginning of a new and promising chapter in their lives, bringing light, happiness, and wealth to their families. Roha Realty recognizes the sense of new beginnings connected with Diwali and seeks to make homeownership more accessible and enticing.” ~ Harshvardhan Tibrewala, Director, Roha Realty
Purchasing a new house during Diwali is the ideal occasion to embark on a path towards a better future. For many, it represents the beginning of a new and promising chapter in their lives, bringing light, happiness, and wealth to their families. Roha Realty recognizes the sense of new beginnings connected with Diwali and seeks to make homeownership more accessible and enticing.” ~ Harshvardhan Tibrewala, Director, Roha Realty
Quote on behalf of Mazhar Syed, Director, AsmitA India Realty
“The Diwali festive season has always seen strong real estate sales. Asmita was among the top 3 developers of Thane(Mira Bhayandar) in Q3 2023 with around sales of 57 crores. We are aiming to be on top in Mira Bhayandar during this auspicious festive period and are experiencing high demand for all our projects, particularly in the luxury segment. Mumbai’s residential real estate market has undergone significant changes in recent years, with emerging trends like technology-driven homes, luxury community living, environmentally sustainable homes and co-living spaces. Affordable housing is now highly received by customers, developers, and financiers, making it a profitable proposition for all. To encourage buyers, real estate developers provide a variety of discounts and schemes, such as zero stamp duty, home appliances, cashback, no EMIs, or favourable financing terms. Buying a house around Diwali has sentimental importance. It represents a new beginning, which is in keeping with the spirit of the festive season. Many households have a practice of making large purchases, such as real estate, during Diwali in the belief that it promises a prosperous future for the family.” ~ Mazhar Syed, Director, AsmitA India Realty