XS.com Welcomes Hanna Chung as Country Manager for Vietnam

Global, 16th November 2023 – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, has today announced appointing Ms. Hanna Chung as the Country Manager for Vietnam. With a distinguished career and over a decade of expertise in the financial services industry, Hanna Chung is a seasoned professional in the field.

In her previous roles, Hanna Chung displayed exceptional leadership, and contribution to growth and success. Her proven track record in managing and expanding financial markets in Vietnam makes her a valuable addition to the XS.com team.

Hanna Chung’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the global multi-asset broker continues its global expansion, strategically establishing its presence in regions worldwide, including the dynamic Vietnamese market.

“I look forward to collaborating with our clients, partners, and the dedicated XS.com team to introduce innovative financial solutions to the Vietnamese market. Together, we will maintain XS.com’s reputation for excellence and make a positive impact on the financial sector,” Hanna mentioned.

Wael Hammad, Group CCO for XS.com, shares his delight in welcoming Hanna Chung to our team. He highlights her extensive experience in the financial industry and her commitment to delivering top-quality services, which align perfectly with XS.com’s mission.

“As we expand our presence in Vietnam and beyond, Hanna Chung’s leadership will be invaluable, and we eagerly anticipate achieving new heights together while providing exceptional value to our clients,” Wael Hammad remarked.

Hanna Chung’s strong leadership and industry knowledge will drive XS.com’s mission to provide tailored financial services and support to the Vietnamese market.

The multi-award-winning broker’s dedication to offering advanced technology, educational resources, and top-tier customer service aligns perfectly with her vision for enhancing the financial landscape in Vietnam.

Vietnam is a rapidly growing market with increasing demand for innovative financial solutions, and Hanna Chung’s appointment is set to play a pivotal role in meeting this demand.

As XS.com strengthens its position as a global financial services leader, the appointment of Hanna Chung will undoubtedly be a key catalyst for success.

XS.com is confident that Hanna Chung, as the new Country Manager for Vietnam, will help build stronger relationships, a hallmark of XS.com, and foster growth in the Vietnamese market, further solidifying the company’s reputation as a global financial services provider of choice.

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.