FIKN Launches Its First Elixir Perfume Gift Set for Men, Bringing a Touch of Luxury to Diwali Gifting

19, October 2026: FIKN, India’s first Elixir perfume brand for Men, introduces its first Elixir Perfume Gift Set for Men as a distinctive festive gifting pick for the men who appreciate fine fragrances. Housed in a box featuring a retro-inspired aesthetic with a hint of nostalgia, the set brings a touch of old-school charm to festive gifting. From work days and date nights to parties, travel and unplanned evenings, it brings together four high-concentration Elixirs designed to deliver up to 24 hours of longevity, taking him seamlessly from the first plan of the day to the last one at night. Made for gifting, this is for husbands, brothers, fiancés and boyfriends, with each Elixir crafted with 30%+ perfume oil concentration for a richer, more intense fragrance experience. Powered by French-sourced fragrance oils from Grasse, France, the collection brings together refined fragrance compositions with a sophisticated, premium appeal.

Link: https://fikn.com/products/ fikn-four-play-elixir-gift-set

FIKN’s elixir perfume gift set for men includes four Elixir’s such as Fame, Casanova, Thrill and Escape, in one well – crafted set that combines a retro-inspired box design bringing together distinct scent experiences. Moving from fresh and magnetic to deep and addictive, each Elixir is crafted with 30%+ French-sourced perfume oils, offering up to 24 hours of wear and up to 10 feet of projection.

Fame, the oud elixir, has a warm composition built around cardamom, juniper berry, lemon, and mandarin with aromatic notes, cinnamon, and sage bringing depth to the heart, while cedarwood, guaiacwood, incense, and vanilla create a rich, resinous finish. Casanova, the fresh, spicy, aromatic and musky elixir, is crafted for men who understand the power of proximity. Confident and effortlessly charismatic, it is designed to leave a lasting impression. Thrill, the dark fresh elixir opens with apple, mugwort, and orange bringing brightness and clarity. Floral and aromatic notes sit at the heart, leading into a base of patchouli, cedarwood, and leather that unfolds with depth and character. Lastly, Escape, the clean green elixir comprises galbanum, juniper berry, and mint that create a fresh, green opening. Designed as a gift and curated like a collection, the four elixirs span fresh, aquatic, oud and leather-inspired fragrance profiles, giving men the flexibility to choose a scent based on their mood, occasion or plan. The Elixir Perfume Gift Set for Men features a premium, compact gifting format that makes it easy to carry, allowing him to keep his fragrance close whether heading to work, travelling, stepping out for a date or dressing up for a festive celebration or an evening occasion.

Speaking on the launch, Madhur Acharya, Business Head, New Age Brands, at Honasa Consumer Limited said, “With Elixir Perfume Gift Set, we wanted to create a gifting set that goes beyond the conventional and brings versatility to men’s fragrance choices. Featuring four distinctive Elixir profiles, the collection is designed to complement every plan, mood and occasion, making it a thoughtful gifting choice for the modern man this festive season. Crafted with 30%+ perfume oil concentration and French-sourced oils, it brings together quality, sophistication and high-performance fragrance in a premium gifting format.”

FIKN Elixir Perfume Gift Set offers a sophisticated take on fragrance gifting. With its blend of exclusive scent profiles, high-performance formulation and lasting appeal, the collection is designed for men who value quality, craftsmanship and versatility. An ideal festive gift for husbands, boyfriends, brothers and fiances, Four Play offers a fragrance for every mood, occasion, plan and personal style.