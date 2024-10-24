Finnair Expands Flight Services to the United States and Asia for Summer 2025

New Delhi, 24 October 2024: Finnair will add flights to its popular US destinations Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Los Angeles, as well as to Nagoya and Osaka in Japan and Shanghai in China for the summer season 2025*.

Finnair will fly up to daily to Chicago next summer, and to Dallas up to 11 times per week, which is five frequencies more than the service to Dallas in summer 2024. In addition, both Seattle and Los Angeles will get two additional weekly frequencies.

“Increasing our capacity to the United States brings our customers excellent connectivity to North America and beyond. Customers can connect via Dallas and Chicago to our partner American Airlines’ extensive network in North and South America, while Seattle and Los Angeles offer a gateway to for example other parts of the West Coast and Hawaii, through our partners American Airlines and Alaska Airlines”, says Finnair’s Chief Revenue Officer Christine Rovelli.

In addition to the US, Finnair will add capacity to Japan and China. Next summer Finnair will fly daily to Osaka, which hosts the World Expo 2025. Nagoya, which Finnair reopened last summer, also gets one additional weekly flight, and Finnair will fly to Nagoya four times per week. From Nagoya and Osaka, it is easy to explore other cities in Japan. For example, Kyoto – with its beautiful temples and gardens – is only a 1,5-hour train ride away from the Osaka Kansai Airport.

Finnair will also add one weekly flight to Shanghai in China, flying there four times per week during the summer season 2025.