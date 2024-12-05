FPT Leverages AI to Optimize Legacy Systems for Enterprises

December 05, 2024,Hanoi, Vietnam : Speaking at the recent FPT Techday 2024 event to over 600 global business leaders and thousands of tech experts and enthusiasts, Pham Minh Tuan, Executive Vice President of FPT Corporation and CEO of FPT Software, emphasized the critical need to modernize legacy systems—often the operational backbone for long-established enterprises, and FPT’s commitment to making legacy modernization more agile by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to Tuan, a significant portion of FPT’s over 1,000 global clients still rely heavily on outdated legacy systems, which require approximately 500,000 developers daily to maintain. These systems not only demand substantial costs but are also prone to errors, security vulnerabilities, and inflexibility. Such challenges hinder businesses amidst rapid technological advancements and unpredictable market shifts. These require a comprehensive approach to modernization, which FPT addresses with its end-to-end services and solutions.

“Nowadays, FPT is providing top-notch, end-to-end service offerings that cover every phase of the legacy mainframe lifecycle—from mainframe maintenance to managed services, including application managed services, infrastructure managed services, cloud managed services, security, verification, and testing,” said Tuan. He added that FPT also supports upgrading legacy systems to enable more effective modernization.

AI: The Solution to Legacy System Challenges

With AI as the key driver in FPT’s strategic direction, the company has incorporated latest AI innovations to legacy modernization for its global customers. AI enables comprehensive understanding of these systems by Assessment, reading source codes (code generation), applying Redocumentation & Revert Engineering, Re-architecture & Rewrite, System validation & Verification, and Test & Verification. This ensures that outputs from the modernized system remain consistent with those of the legacy system. Furthermore, AI automates system migration processes, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

To drive this transformation, FPT has invested in AI-powered tools, such as EMT (Engineering Platform and Modernization Technologies), xMainframe, and CodeVista. These technologies allow new team members to quickly familiarize themselves with legacy systems and technologies, enabling them to contribute effectively to projects in a short time frame.

Using xMainframe, FPT achieves a 30% reduction in project onboarding time while maintaining up to 90% accuracy. Tuan cited an example where data automation via xMainframe transitioned from a monthly to a weekly cycle, significantly improving efficiency.

Meanwhile, CodeVista acts as a productivity-enhancing tool for developers, boosting efficiency by up to 30%. Over the past year, CodeVista generated 1.5 million lines of code, saving approximately 6,000 man-months across real-world projects. With the advent of next-generation AI, such as GenAI, these results are expected to grow even further.

FPT’s mission is to empower businesses worldwide to confidently navigate the challenges of legacy system modernization. By accompanying global clients in their legacy modernization journey, making modernization plans more realistic, enhancing agility and efficiency in business and operations, and delivering more confidence to clients. FPT ensures successful implementation while aligning enterprises with market demands and preparing them for the future.