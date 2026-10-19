Fresh Gourmet Unveils New Brand Refresh at IFPA

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct 19 –Fresh Gourmet®, a produce department staple since 1985, today announced a brand refresh built around one idea: craveable crunch that gives every bite a flavorful finish. The refresh pairs updated packaging, arriving in stores beginning in early 2027, with cleaner formulas across the brand’s core croutons, nut toppings and other crispy condiments. The new look debuted with produce buyers at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show, held October 14 to 16 in Orlando.

Crunch across occasions

The new positioning takes Fresh Gourmet beyond the salad bowl. Brand creative features Fresh Gourmet toppings finishing sushi, soups, grain bowls and everyday meals, and eaten straight from the bag as a snack. The approach is designed to connect with busy families, Gen Z shoppers hungry for new flavors, and home cooks who want familiar meals to feel a little more special, giving loyal shoppers new ways to use their favorites while inviting new shoppers into the set. More occasions mean more trips, giving produce departments a simple way to connect Fresh Gourmet with more fresh ingredients and weekly meals.

Cleaner formulas, simpler ingredients

Alongside the new look, Fresh Gourmet is putting a simple standard into practice: every ingredient earns its place. Core crouton flavors and the full dried fruit and nut line are moving to non-GMO formulas. Listening to what shoppers and retail partners want, the brand has also reviewed its full portfolio to simplify ingredient lists, moving away from ingredients like synthetic preservatives wherever possible. The result is the same craveable crunch shoppers love, made with ingredients they can feel good about.

“Fresh Gourmet was built in the produce department, and that’s where we’re focused on driving growth. This refresh gives shoppers more reasons to reach for crunch every week, whether they’re adding interest to mac and cheese, topping a bowl of ramen or snacking straight from the bag,” said Cassi Shindelbower, Vice President of Enterprise Marketing at Sugar Foods. “Pair that with simpler ingredients and packaging that tells our story clearly on shelf, and Fresh Gourmet becomes an even stronger growth driver for our produce partners.”