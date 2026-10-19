Bollywood Shines Bright at the 12th Edition of the Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival in Mumbai, Organized by Mukesh Chhabra

Oct 19: Mumbai witnessed a spectacular celebration of storytelling as the 12th Edition of the Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival successfully concluded its run from October 15 to October 17, 2026. Presented by the Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company in collaboration with T-Series Films, this annual extravaganza once again proved to be the ultimate homecoming for the fraternity’s finest talent. witnessed a spectacular celebration of storytelling as theof thesuccessfully concluded its run from October 15 to October 17, 2026. Presented by theCasting Company in collaboration with T-Series Films, this annual extravaganza once again proved to be the ultimate homecoming for the fraternity’s finest talent. Celebrating the magic of stage plays, creative workshops, and live performances, this year’s festival was a powerful reminder of where it all begins. The event brought together a stellar lineup of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors and filmmakers many of whom began their artistic journeys on the theatre stage itself.

Prominent names from cinema and entertainment who graced across the three days to show solidarity with live theatre.

The opening day welcomed seasoned performers like Sunil Grover, Jaideep Ahlawat, Piyush Mishra and Viineet Kumar Siingh. Day 2 was graced by Badshah, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ravi Dubey, Kabir Khan, Aditi Bhatia, Aafiya Sayed and Yashasvi Yadav. The final day witnessed an incredible turnout of actors, creators, and comedians, featuring Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Kunal Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Abhay Verma, Pratik Gandhi, Sargun Mehta, Avinash Tiwary, Ayesha Khan, Ravi Kishan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amar Kaushik, Samay Raina, Ashoke Pandit and many more.

The three-day festival captivated Mumbai audiences with powerful narratives by passionate theatre troupes.The festival kicked off with the thought-provoking play Ek Tha Gadha, expertly directed by Hemant. On the second day, audiences were treated to an emotional resonance with Suno Na Yaar, directed by Vibha Chibber. The festival culminated with the intense and evocative Naked Voices, directed by Mahadev Singh Lakhawat.

Reflecting on the soul of the festival and the overwhelming support from the industry, renowned casting director and founder Mukesh Chhabra shared

“Theatre is where every true actor’s heartbeat begins. When I see so many artists who started their journeys on stage, and have now achieved massive success in cinema, come back year after year to support Khidkiyaan, it fills me with immense pride. This festival isn’t just about plays, it’s about honoring our roots, keeping the raw culture of live performance alive, and giving the next generation a platform to dream.”