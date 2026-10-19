Punjab & Sind Bank Announces Financial Results for Q2 and Half Year Ended September 30, 2026

Oct 19: Punjab & Sind Bank has announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting strong growth in profitability, advances, net interest income and key business segments. The Bank recorded a 39.66% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q2 FY2026-27, while total business grew by 15.73% to ₹2,79,231 crore.

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 FY2026-27

The Bank’s net profit increased by 39.66% YoY, rising from ₹295 crore to ₹412 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit grew by 24.47% from ₹331 crore to ₹412 crore.

Operating profit registered a 22.38% YoY increase, rising from ₹505 crore to ₹618 crore. On a QoQ basis, operating profit grew by 13.39% from ₹545 crore to ₹618 crore.

The Bank continued to improve its asset quality, with gross non-performing assets declining by 83 basis points from 2.92% to 2.09% YoY. Net non-performing assets decreased by 22 bps from 0.83% to 0.61%.

The Retail, Agriculture and MSME segment strengthened its contribution to the Bank’s advances, with the RAM ratio increasing by 553 bps from 55.84% to 61.37% YoY.

Other key performance indicators also improved. Return on Assets (RoA) rose by 16 bps from 0.72% to 0.88%, while net interest margin increased by 17 bps from 2.60% to 2.77% YoY. Business per branch improved from ₹148.77 crore to ₹164.20 crore.

Business Performance for Q2 FY2026-27

Punjab & Sind Bank recorded total business of ₹2,79,231 crore as of 30 September 2026, reflecting 15.73% YoY growth from ₹2,41,272 crore.

Total deposits increased by 12.97% to ₹1,53,312 crore from ₹1,35,706 crore. Retail term deposits grew by 9.64%, reaching ₹67,354 crore compared with ₹61,432 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total advances increased by 19.28% to ₹1,25,919 crore from ₹1,05,566 crore. RAM advances registered healthy growth of 31.08%, rising to ₹77,276 crore from ₹58,953 crore.

Within the advances portfolio, retail advances grew by 42.71%, agriculture advances increased by 16.01%, and MSME advances registered growth of 28.69%.

The Bank’s asset quality improved further, with the gross NPA amount declining by 14.47% from ₹3,082 crore to ₹2,636 crore. The net NPA amount decreased by 12.06% from ₹854 crore to ₹751 crore.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved by 60 bps from 91.88% to 92.48%, reflecting an increase in the Bank’s provision coverage.

Income and Profitability

The Bank reported total income of ₹3,747 crore, representing YoY growth of 11.06%. Net interest income (NII) increased by 22.32% to ₹1,162 crore.

Core fee income grew by 23.62% to ₹246 crore. Return on Equity (RoE) improved by 280 bps from 10.41% to 13.21%.

The cost-to-income ratio declined by 268 bps from 61.87% to 59.19%, indicating an improvement in operating efficiency.

The Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.55%, compared with 17.19% in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, a decline of 64 bps.

Half-Year Performance for H1 FY2026-27

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, Punjab & Sind Bank reported continued growth in profitability and core income.

Net profit increased by 31.74% YoY to ₹743 crore from ₹564 crore. Operating profit grew by 11.29% to ₹1,163 crore from ₹1,045 crore.

Net interest income rose by 18.85% to ₹2,200 crore from ₹1,851 crore, while core fee income increased by 19.53% to ₹410 crore from ₹343 crore.

The cost-to-income ratio improved by 152 bps, declining from 61.20% to 59.68%. Return on Assets increased by 11 bps from 0.70% to 0.81%, while net interest margin improved by 9 bps from 2.56% to 2.65%.

Return on Equity strengthened by 206 bps, rising from 10.13% to 12.19%.

Punjab & Sind Bank’s Q2 FY2026-27 performance reflects growth in profitability, advances, deposits and net interest income, alongside improvements in asset quality and operating efficiency. The Bank’s net profit increased by 39.66% YoY during the quarter, while total business expanded by 15.73%. For the half year ended 30 September 2026, net profit grew by 31.74% and net interest income increased by 18.85%, highlighting the Bank’s performance across key financial and business parameters.