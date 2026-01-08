From a Remote Tamil Nadu Village to India’s First AI-Powered Life Skills Microlearning Platform: Edulenza by Raveen Lamarka & Rakshani Lamarka

Perambalur, Tamil Nadu — January 8, 2026: Some of the most impactful innovations don’t originate in boardrooms or metro incubators—they emerge where problems are experienced firsthand. For Raveen Lamarka and Rakshani Lamarka, that place was a quiet village in Tamil Nadu. Observing a striking gap between traditional education and real-world life skills, the duo envisioned a platform that could equip learners with practical, everyday tools to thrive in life and work. That vision became Edulenza, India’s first AI-powered microlearning platform dedicated exclusively to life skills.

Addressing a Gap Nobody Was Solving

While India boasts countless online learning platforms for technical skills like coding, marketing, and finance, life skills—critical abilities such as communication, emotional intelligence, decision-making, adaptability, and self-management—remain largely neglected.

“Students were earning degrees, but struggling to communicate. Young professionals had information, but not clarity. Ambition was abundant, but direction was rare,” says Raveen Lamarka. Rakshani Lamarka adds, “People wanted to grow, but didn’t know how to do it consistently. Existing courses were often too theoretical, overwhelming, or disconnected from the Indian context.”

This problem was particularly acute in Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions, where learners faced time constraints, English-heavy content, and limited access to tailored guidance.

Microlearning Built for Real Life

Unlike most startups, Edulenza was developed far from metro cities and incubators, in a rural Tamil Nadu village with limited internet and fewer distractions. This context shaped the platform’s design philosophy:

Microlearning over long courses: Lessons take just 5–10 minutes, focusing on one habit, one thought pattern, or one real-world decision.

Daily progress over certifications: Learners grow consistently without feeling overwhelmed.

Practical challenges over lectures: Real-life applications ensure learning is actionable.

Local relevance over global jargon: Content reflects Indian contexts, making it relatable and inclusive.

“Learning should fit into life, not the other way around,” Rakshani Lamarka emphasizes.

AI as a Companion

Edulenza sets itself apart by using AI not as a replacement for human effort, but as a personal guide. The platform enables learners to:

Reflect on daily habits using the Edulenza Habit Tracker

Track personal growth and maintain consistency

Ask questions and receive judgment-free guidance

Generate personalized learning plans

Use the Edulenza Timer to stay focused without overwhelm

Raveen Lamarka highlights, “The AI doesn’t teach for the learner—it thinks with them. It encourages guided self-development rather than passive content consumption.”

An Ecosystem for Students, Creators, and Educators

Edulenza goes beyond an app—it is a comprehensive ecosystem:

Students: Build foundational life skills early

Young professionals: Gain clarity, confidence, and practical tools

Educators and creators: Design and distribute microlearning courses

Schools and institutions: Integrate blended life-skills programs

By enabling decentralized content creation, Edulenza empowers more people to teach life skills in ways that are meaningful and impactful.

The Founders’ Perspective

Raveen and Rakshani Lamarka’s personal experiences shaped Edulenza’s philosophy. Growing up away from urban advantages, Raveen understood that confidence, communication, and mindset often outweighed marksheets. Rakshani brought a learner-centered approach, emphasizing empathy, structure, and sustainable behavior change. Together, they have prioritized depth, trust, and impact over rapid scale.

Why Edulenza Matters Today

With India’s young population, rapid digital adoption, and rising skill mismatches, life skills are no longer optional—they are essential survival skills. Edulenza signals a shift from credential-focused education to capability-driven growth, from one-time courses to daily progress, and from generic guidance to personalized learning.

From a Village to a National Vision

What began in a remote Tamil Nadu village is now shaping the national conversation on education. Edulenza proves that world-class ideas can emerge from anywhere and that the future of learning can be smaller, smarter, and far more human.