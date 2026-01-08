Dalmia Bharat Foundation Partners with Wadhwani Foundation to Enhance Employability Skills for Youth under DIKSHa

New Delhi, Jan 08: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the CSR arm of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wadhwani Foundation to strengthen employability, job retention, and career progression outcomes for trainees under its flagship DIKSHa (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing) programme. The MoU was signed today to integrate Wadhwani Foundation’s technology-enabled, faculty-mentored learning model into DIKSHa’s skilling ecosystem.

Under the partnership, the collaboration will be implemented across 32 DIKSHa centres, impacting over 9,000 trainees annually. Wadhwani Foundation’s faculty-mentored hybrid digital learning programme will be delivered through its Learning Management System (LMS), making 21st-century employability skills a mandatory part of the DIKSHa training calendar. Focus areas include employability skills training, interview preparedness, entrepreneurial mindset development, sector-specific upskilling, and structured post-placement learning to support job retention and long-term career growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, CEO, Dalmia Bharat Foundation, said, “DIKSHa has consistently focused on equipping youth with skills that lead to sustainable employment. Our collaboration with Wadhwani Foundation strengthens this effort by embedding technology-enabled employability skills into our training framework, helping trainees not only secure jobs but also build long-term careers.” Mr. Sunil Dahiya, Executive Vice President, Skilling, from Wadhwani Foundation added, “We are pleased to partner with Dalmia Bharat Foundation to scale employability -focused skilling across DIKSHa centres. By leveraging our hybrid digital learning model and AI-enabled LMS, we aim to support young learners with practical, job-relevant employability skills that improve placement outcomes, retention, and career progression.”

The partnership further reinforces DBF’s commitment to building industry-aligned, technology-enabled and outcome-oriented skilling programmes. Through the integration of AI-enabled, learning modules and continuous post-placement support, the collaboration aims to enhance the quality, relevance, and long-term impact of skilling interventions for India’s youth.