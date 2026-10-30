From Workwear to Diwali Dressing: VENII’s New Arrivals Focus on Comfort and Versatility

The latest collection for men and women brings together contemporary footwear silhouettes, handcrafted leatherwork and comfort-focused designs for everyday wear and festive occasions.

India, October 2026: With Diwali bringing celebrations, family gatherings and social engagements alongside regular work schedules, footwear that transitions comfortably from office commitments to festive occasions becomes an important part of everyday dressing. VENII’s latest collection for men and women responds to this need with versatile designs that combine contemporary silhouettes, handcrafted leatherwork and comfort-focused features for varied routines and occasions.

The collection comprises four styles: MAHOGANY for men, and OSIER, SYCAMORE and NUTMEG for women. Each design brings a distinct look to the range, with braided detailing suited to both everyday dressing and festive wardrobes.

MAHOGANY draws inspiration from the Peshawari footwear silhouette, featuring crossed leather straps and an adjustable buckle. OSIER offers a D’Orsay-inspired slide with handwoven braided medallions. SYCAMORE features a cross-strap slingback design with diagonal chevron braiding, while NUTMEG takes cues from gladiator-inspired footwear, with multiple braided straps and a leather ankle tie.

Across the collection, full-grain Argentinian leather uppers are paired with cushioned insoles and anti-skid sole elements. The handcrafted braiding reflects leatherwork expertise, with artisans in Karnataka and Maharashtra forming part of the wider craft context behind the collection.

Designed for the shift between work, daily commitments and festive gatherings, VENII’s new arrivals bring together comfort and distinctive detailing in footwear intended for different occasions.