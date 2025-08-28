FTCCI hosts high-level forum on Transforming Telangana: Future City, Master Plan 2050, Regional Ring Road, and Musi Rejuvenation

HMDA and FCDA leaders outline a sustainable, connected, and inclusive vision for Telangana’s urban future

Hyderabad, August 28, 2025…. The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) hosted a program on “Transforming Telangana: Future City, Master Plan 2050, Regional Ring Road & Musi Rejuvenation for Sustainable Growth,” bringing together senior policymakers and industry leaders to discuss an integrated vision for the state’s next phase of urban development.

Sri Sarfaraz Ahmed, IAS, Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), attended as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. K. Shashanka, IAS, Commissioner, Future City Development Authority (FCDA), Government of Telangana, was the Guest of Honour.

“The future is not something we enter; it is something we create. With that spirit, we are here to envision and shape the Telangana of tomorrow,” said R. Ravi Kumar, President, FTCCI. “The Future City vision and Master Plan 2050 are not just about buildings, roads, and infrastructure—they are about creating thriving, sustainable, and inclusive urban ecosystems where every citizen can live, work, and prosper.”Emphasising the role of connectivity, he added: “The Regional Ring Road will be more than a highway—it will be the lifeline that connects opportunities, decentralises growth, and opens up new industrial, commercial, and residential corridors across the state.” On environmental resilience, he continued: “Rejuvenating the Musi River will revive an ecological treasure and a vital part of our heritage—transforming it into a clean, vibrant, and people-friendly riverfront for future generations. “The Future City

Telangana—India’s first net-zero greenfield smart city—is a bold step toward sustainable urban development,” said Abhishek Tibrewala, Advisor, FTCCI Infrastructure, Real Estate & Smart Cities Committee. “It envisions a city where technology and ecology work hand in hand, mobility is smart, energy is green, and citizens are active partners. Alongside the Regional Ring Road and Musi Rejuvenation, these initiatives position Telangana as a model for smart, sustainable, and inclusive growth.

A Panel Discussion on Real Estate – Present and Future Vision 2030 was moderated by Mr. B Sunil Chandra Reddy, Chair, FTCCI Infrastructure, Real Estate; Smart Cities Committee. Another panel discussion on Policy, Infrastructure Impact on Real Estate in Hyderabad & Future Growth was moderated by Mr. Rajkumar, Member, FTCCI Infrastructure, Real Estate; Smart Cities Committee

”The program featured a panel discussion with leaders from real estate, infrastructure, and advisory firms, including: Sri Sandip Patnaik, Senior Managing Director – Hyderabad, JLL K. Sridhar Reddy, Secretary General, NAREDCO Telangana Narsi Reddy Teegala, Managing Director, Green Rich Estates LLP Mudit Gupta, Head – Hyderabad Residential, ANAROCK Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director, DSL Infrastructure & Space Developers Pvt. Ltd; Vamshi Krishna, Head of Valuation Advisory (India & Southeast Asia), CBRE; Rajkumar, Member, FTCCI Infrastructure, Real Estate & Smart Cities Committee; Preetham Mehra, Senior Executive Director, CBRE India; Dr. Y. Kiron, Executive Vice President, NAREDCO Telangana; Venu Vinod, Managing Director, Cybercity Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd; Aditya Reddy, Executive Director, Sri Aditya Homes Pvt. Ltd …among others, who shared insights on planning, connectivity, sustainability, and investment readiness.