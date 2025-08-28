GaaneWale’s Second Anniversary Musical Evening Was a Resounding Success

Kolkata, 28th August, 2025: GaaneWale, a musical group of eight passionate senior citizens, successfully celebrated its second anniversary with a memorable musical evening held at Kala Mandir. The event was a resounding success, with a packed auditorium and an audience that remained captivated until the very end, yearning for more.

Founded by Shri Madhusudan Das Mundhra, the group came together to celebrate a shared love for music and to fulfill a lifelong passion for singing. This year’s celebration marked a new chapter for the group, as they welcomed female singers into their ranks for the first time. Following their successful first-anniversary program at Gyan Manch, this year’s event proved to be even more remarkable.

The program featured a diverse setlist of solo, duet, and group performances that thoroughly enchanted the audience. The talent and dedication of the group members – Shri Madhusudan Das Mundhra (Founder)who unfortunately could not take part in the program due to ill health and was hospitalized, Shri Shyam Sundar Daga, Shri Chandra Narayan Mohta, Shri Prakash Mimani, Shri Vijay Damani, Shri Madhav P.Mohta, Shri Raj Bagri,Shri Balesh Bagree, Smt. Manju Bhatter, Smt. Shikha Daga, and Smt. Ritika Thawani, – left the audience awestruck.

Attendees were glued to their seats throughout the evening, thoroughly enjoying the evergreen melodies and timeless classics presented. Highlights of the evening included a soulful rendition of popular old filmi numbers and a moving group melody medley.

The overwhelming response highlighted the deep appreciation for the group’s musical endeavors. Group President, Shri Balesh Bagree, expressed his gratitude, stating, “The energy from the audience was incredible. It inspires us to continue sharing our passion. We will strive to make our third anniversary even bigger and better.”