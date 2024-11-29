G-SHOCK and Almost Gods unite for India’s landmark collaboration

November 29th, 2024: G-SHOCK, the global pioneer of toughness in watchmaking, joins forces with Almost Gods, the avant-garde homegrown luxury fashion brand redefining contemporary design with deep roots in history, mythology, and power. This historic partnership marks G-SHOCK’s inaugural product collaboration in India, culminating in the launch of the Almost Gods X G-SHOCK timepiece, GA-2100AG24-1A1. This exclusive drop is limited to just 250 timepieces, making it truly a collector’s item.

Drawing inspiration from the untamed power of nature and the timeless allure of mythology, this limited-edition watch embodies the duality of life—creation through destruction. Its design, inspired by the raw energy of a volcanic eruption, merges Almost Gods’ bold storytelling with G-SHOCK’s iconic shock-resistant octagonal GA-2100 structure – reflecting a singular moment of colossal power. Inspired by the very first G-SHOCK, the GA-2100 delivers functional beauty with a minimalist design. Thematically, the untamed natural power depicted in its design echoes G-SHOCK’s relentless “Never Give Up” spirit—the foundation of the brand’s legacy. This striking narrative in form and function celebrates inner strength, resilience, and the unstoppable force of transformation.

Both G-SHOCK and Almost Gods have been influencing sub-cultures by challenging conventions through iconic designs and continuous evolution. This collaboration channels their shared ethos into the creation of a Limited-Edition timepiece, reflecting an unprecedented moment of creativity, strength, and unity, designed to inspire the next generation of dreamers and disruptors.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India, said “We are thrilled to launch our first India-centric partnership with Almost Gods, a brand that reimagines global symbols of power through its bold, mythology-inspired artistry. This collaboration celebrates G-SHOCK’s legendary toughness and Almost Gods’ distinctive design ethos, blending the awe-inspiring energy of nature with cutting-edge craftsmanship. This partnership stands as a testament to G-SHOCK’s growing commitment to the Indian market, partnering with homegrown fashion brands that speak to the aspirations and creativity of the new generation.”

Commenting on the partnership with G-SHOCK, Dhruv Khurana, Creative Director, Almost Gods, said, “The Almost Gods X G-SHOCK collaboration marks a pivotal moment for our brand as we step onto the global stage and connect with a broader, more diverse audience. From our initial discussions, the synergy between Almost Gods and G-SHOCK was unmistakable. There’s an organic connection at the core of our philosophies—both brands rooted in strength, resilience, and the power of individuality.

With this collaboration, we set out to create something meaningful—something that embodies the energy and dynamism of our audience. G-SHOCK, with its unparalleled legacy and robust personality, was the ideal partner to bring this vision to life. This timepiece is more than a watch; it’s a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared spirit of two bold brands.”

The launch event at Almost Gods’ flagship store in Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, was an electrifying celebration of India’s vibrant cultural pulse. The atmosphere came alive as all streetwear enthusiasts, watch collectors, fashion aficionados, and sub-culture communities came together to commemorate the collaboration. A stunning life-size installation of the Almost Gods x G-SHOCK timepiece took center stage, serving as a striking backdrop for memorable photos and conversations. Guests were captivated by immersive design displays that showcased the collaboration’s bold narrative, blending mythology, resilience, and cutting-edge artistry. With over 250 attendees, including influencers, collectors, and media professionals from the worlds of fashion, horology, and technology, the event was more than a product unveiling—it was a sensory experience celebrating creativity, innovation, and the indomitable spirit of the collaboration.

This masterpiece is presented in an exclusive packaging, designed to reflect the shared ethos of both the brands. Each timepiece is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, marking it one of the 250 limited pieces, along with a distinctive sticker.

This collaboration transcends mere product design—it’s an invitation to fashion enthusiasts, watch collectors, and cultural connoisseurs to immerse themselves in a moment where style, innovation, and storytelling converge, the limited-edition timepiece garnered an overwhelming response during its early access phase. Exclusively available for pre-booking online 24 hours ahead of the launch, the collection sold out entirely, marking an unprecedented success.