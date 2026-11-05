Ganso Hakata Yatai by Yataikeiji Debuts at One Causeway Bay This November – Bringing the Spirit of Fukuoka’s Yatai Culture to Hong Kong

Hong Kong | Nov 05: Ganso Hakata Yatai by Yataikeiji, the first overseas outpost of Fukuoka’s beloved Yatai Keiji, makes its debut at One Causeway Bay in November 2026, bringing the warmth, energy and distinctive flavours of the Japanese port city’s celebrated dining culture to Hong Kong. Founded by Yuta Abe, owner of Yatai Keiji, in partnership with Hong Kong lifestyle dining group CSC Collective, this new dining destination occupies the former site of The Excelsior Hotel overlooking the Typhoon Shelter, where immersive chef-led counters, lively communal dining spaces and the ‘Akashi’ private dining room capture the convivial spirit that defines Fukuoka’s vibrant after-dark dining scene.

Central to the concept is Abe’s passion for Japanese craftsmanship and cultural heritage. His journey to hospitality was shaped by his earlier career as a miyadaiku (master carpenter of temples and shrines), a discipline that instilled a profound appreciation for traditional artistry, architectural heritage and meticulous craftsmanship. This philosophy is reflected throughout the restaurant, from its thoughtfully designed interiors of more than 2,500 sq. ft to its warm hospitality. It offers diners an authentic and contemporary expression of yatai food-stall dining, one of Japan’s most cherished culinary traditions.

Ganso Hakata Yatai by Yataikeiji’s team of seasoned Japanese chefs presents a repertoire of Fukuoka regional specialities, elevating beloved yatai classics through premium ingredients and seasonal seafood. The 106-seat destination unfolds across a series of distinct dining spaces centred around two bespoke yatai-inspired food carts, ‘Gotetsu’ and ‘Yatai Keiji’, each fronted by an intimate chef’s counter seating up to 10 people. These interactive counters place diners at the heart of the action, offering a front-row seat to the artistry of live preparation and the warmth of Japanese hospitality.

Each yatai counter showcases a distinct culinary tradition: Gotetsu specialises in charcoal-fired yakitori, seafood and seasonal vegetables prepared over glowing embers, while Yatai Keiji celebrates the timeless ritual of hearthside dining with robatayaki, crowd-pleasing akashiyaki and comforting oden. Together, they offer an immersive journey through the flavours, craftsmanship and lively ambience spirit of Fukuoka’s celebrated dining scene.

For an exclusive dining experience, the Akashi private dining room, accommodating up to 16 people, presents meticulously crafted kaiseki ryori menus alongside bespoke gastronomic journeys inspired by cuisines from around the world. Named after the coastal city of Akashi in Hyogo Prefecture, renowned for its signature akashiyaki and prized seafood, the space pays tribute to the rich culinary history of the Seto Inland Sea. It will also serve as a platform for collaborative dining experiences featuring acclaimed guest chefs from diverse culinary backgrounds, creating unique encounters where global flavours converge with Japanese techniques and sensibility.

Alcohol fuels the convivial atmosphere of yatai culture, where wine and spirits are not merely accompaniments to food, but catalysts for human connection and bonhomie. The Ganso Hakata Yatai by Yataikeiji team has curated an expansive list of more than 500 labels, from Japanese beers, sake, shochu and creative cocktails to wines from the old and new worlds, affording harmonious pairings for all tastes.

At Ganso Hakata Yatai by Yataikeiji, diners are transported into the heart of Hakata, Fukuoka City’s historical central district. Against a backdrop of softly illuminated lanterns, glowing signboards and the enticing aromas of charcoal-grilled specialities, the restaurant balances the energy of communal dining with moments of quiet refinement. From the theatre of the chef-led counters at Gotetsu and Yatai Keiji to the intimate Akashi private dining room, every detail reflects the craftsmanship and character of Japan’s enduring culinary heritage.

From teishoku set meals and robatayaki to charcoal-grilled specialities and ramen, the menu showcases the diverse flavours of Fukuoka, complemented by a carefully curated beverage selection. Designed for sharing and social connection, the experience captures the lively spirit that defines the city’s renowned food culture.

Ganso Hakata Yatai by Yataikeiji is located at Shop 210, One Causeway Bay, 281 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Opening daily for lunch and dinner from 12:00 noon to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. respectively, the venue welcomes reservations and enquiries via telephone at (852) 6582-5918, WhatsApp at (852) 6582-1069, or email at ganso-hakata-yatai@csccollective.com.