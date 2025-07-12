GCC 5.0 and the Viksit Bharat Vision: India’s Global Capability Centres Step into a New Era

Bengaluru, India, July 12, 2025: The GCC Workplace Awards 2025 by the Zyoin Group proved to be the launchpad for GCC 5.0, a new era of innovation, leadership, and transformation in India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) landscape. Held at Hilton Manyata, Bengaluru, on July 11, this edition emerged as the largest yet, with over 700 nominations and 300+ participating GCCs, 100+ Speakers.

GCCs are fast becoming enablers of the Viksit Bharat mission, playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s knowledge economy, generating high-value employment, and building globally benchmarked capabilities across sectors. With more than 1.9 million professionals employed by India’s 1700+ GCCs, according to NASSCOM, these centres are helping the country transition from a service destination to a global innovation powerhouse. By investing in advanced tech infrastructure, digital skilling, women leadership, and ESG compliance, GCCs are building a future-ready workforce and creating resilient business ecosystems, directly contributing to India’s aspiration of becoming a $5 trillion economy. From AI-driven R&D to global back-office innovation, GCCs are not only enhancing India’s global footprint but are also unlocking opportunities for Tier-2 and Tier-3 talent across the country.

What made GCC 5.0 different was how people, policy, and partnerships converged to redefine the future of workplace excellence. As GCCs evolve into strategic, innovation-led units under GCC 5.0, the ecosystem around them is also transforming, ushering in stronger government enablement, deeper collaboration with academia and industry experts, and greater focus on employee experience, sustainability, and leadership development. This evolution directly aligns with the Viksit Bharat vision, where innovation, inclusivity, and global integration go hand in hand to propel India into its next growth orbit.

Adding gravitas to the event, state IT Secretary from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh attended to demonstrate their commitment to India’s growing digital economy and workplace transformation. Several distinguished dignitaries were present, including Bhaskar Katamneni, IAS, Secretary to Government, representative from KDEM, Raman Reddy from KSDA, representative from MON.

A major focus this year was on diversity and women leadership. As GCCs continue their shift from cost centers to value creators, women are rising to lead with vision and impact. Several sessions and awards were dedicated to celebrating inclusive hiring, retention, and leadership pathways for women and underrepresented groups.

“Talent is at the heart of every workplace, and for us, it’s not just about solutions, but about shaping the entire talent ecosystem. Over the past year, we’ve evolved with a deep focus on GCCs, because this is where the complexity and opportunity truly lie. While Fortune 500 companies are building exceptional GCCs in India, their efforts often go unnoticed. Our platform aims to change that, not just through recognition, but by fostering inspiration and connection as we step into the era of GCC 5.0. It’s about sharing stories, spotlighting best practices, and enabling peer-to-peer visibility across industries. Localization matters, Indian talent has unique needs, and bridging those gaps requires meaningful collaboration. That’s why we created the most comprehensive GCC Playbook yet, with voices from across sectors and the support of the Government of Karnataka. Recognition, inspiration, and connection, that’s how we build the future, together.” Anuj Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Workplace Awards.

The event also witnessed the official launch of the GCC Workplace Playbook, co-created with 7 strategic partners: Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), NHRD Bangalore Chapter, Adrenalin, CBRE, BDO, IIM Bangalore, and Zyoin Group.

“GCC 5.0 marks a defining shift in the way global capability centres operate in India, it’s no longer just about cost arbitrage or backend support. Today’s GCCs are innovation-led, talent-first, and deeply integrated with their global counterparts. At CBRE, we’ve witnessed this transformation firsthand: clients are now building GCCs as agile, future-ready hubs with a sharp focus on real estate strategy, talent localization, sustainability, and employee experience. This evolution is why GCC 5.0 is so important. It represents a new operating model where real estate is not just an enabler but a strategic differentiator, offices are being designed around hybrid productivity, wellness, and brand culture. We’re also seeing rising demand from non-tech verticals like pharma, banking, and automotive, all looking to set up or expand their India footprint. As a global real estate and workplace advisory partner, CBRE is proud to play a key role in this shift for what global India will look like in the next decade.” Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Leasing, CBRE India

This collaborative playbook now serves as a blueprint for GCCs to scale sustainably, balancing innovation, compliance, people experience, and real estate strategy. From workspace design to digital skilling, it sets a new benchmark for global standards rooted in Indian potential.

This year’s awards and summit were not just about recognition. They marked the beginning of a ripple effect, one that empowers organizations to redefine how we work, lead, and grow. As India continues to host the world’s most vibrant GCC community, GCC 5.0 signals the dawn of a bold new phase driven by creativity, collaboration, and care.