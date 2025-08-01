Gift your sister the power to flaunt her vibe with 2.Oh

There is nothing more rewarding for a brother than to earn the unconditional love of his sister! So, this Raksha Bandhan, shower her with love and the freedom to express her individuality and embrace her true authentic self. Gift her well-deserved happy hair days with 2.Oh!’s especially-curated range of semi-permanent hair colors – the most thoughtful and bang-on-trend gifts to indulge your sister with, on this special occasion.

Whether she wants to add depth to her natural color, completely transform her look, or prefers to just streak her hair with highlights, this especially curated range has a shade to match her vibe ! Each color is enriched with Argan Oil and Sunflower Seed Extract and lasts up to 12-15 washes with beautiful fades and unparalleled shine.

Here are five standout 2.Oh! semi-permanent hair colors for your sister:

1) Lavender

This soft pastel with a cool twist is for the sister who’s all heart but is never afraid to stand up and be heard. This subtle, yet striking hair color is perfect for a fresh new vibe, whether worn bold on the whole head of hair, or flaunted in subtle streaks.

2) Sangria

Rich, deep and packed with flair, this shade of Sangria is a showstopper for sure! Ideal for the sister who thrives on drama and spunk in her life! The exotic fusion of red and pink is equal parts bold and beautiful, giving the strands an intense richness and shine that lights up every room she walks into.

3) Hazelnut

This is for the sibling who reflects timeless elegance and grace, naturally blending coffee and chocolate tones. It’s warm, subtle and effortlessly chic. Think of it as a smooth everyday upgrade with just the right amount of glam.

4) Red

For the firecracker of the family, Red is the ultimate power move. This vibrant tone adds instant glam and confidence making her look ready and a step ahead in time. It’s the kind of color that turns heads and leaves a lasting impression.

5) Steel

Cool contemporary and striking Steel is for the sister who’s never afraid to push the envelope. This edgy grey tone adds instant character and sleekness. Pair it with bold makeup or minimal glam — it works both ways like magic.

Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa