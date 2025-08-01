Honda Cars India announces start of ‘The Great Honda Fest’ Campaign for the upcoming festive season

New Delhi, August 01st, 2025: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India announced the start of its annual campaign ‘The Great Honda Fest’ ushering in the festive season.

Celebrating the multiple and diverse festivals of India, ‘The Great Honda Fest’ campaign under the theme of ‘Get.Fest.Go’ will offer attractive schemes and benefits on Honda Cars line-up including Amaze, City and Elevate with the aim of providing the joy of mobility to customers at an exceptional value.

Further, coinciding with the festive campaign, the company has introduced 360° surround vision camera* solution for Elevate and Amaze as new item in its accessory line-up.

An exclusive ‘Elite Pack’ featuring the newly introduced 360° surround vision camera and rhythmic 7 colours ambient lighting** is being offered in select variants of Elevate at no additional price during this special period.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Festivals are a time of joy and celebration, and with the start of ‘The Great Honda Fest’, we want to make this season even more special for our customers. This year, along with exciting offers and schemes on Honda cars, we are introducing new tech solutions in our accessory line-up for Elevate and Amaze adding more value, comfort, and safety to every drive. We urge all our customers to visit a Honda dealership near them to avail these benefits & schemes.”

These offers under ‘ The Great Honda Fest’ are valid at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country for a limited period and applies to specific model variants.