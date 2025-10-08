GlobalPay and DreamFolks Partner to Elevate Transit Experiences for Indian Consumers

Mumbai, 08th October 2025: At the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025, DreamFolks, India’s largest airport service aggregator, and WSFx Global Pay Limited, one of India’s leading forex and travel payment platforms with over 30 years of leadership announced a strategic partnership to simplify and elevate the end-to-end travel transit experience for Indian consumers.

Through this collaboration, DreamFolks and GlobalPay will integrate a suite of global transit and travel convenience services into GlobalPay’s ecosystem, creating a one-stop platform that merges payments, privileges, and mobility under the payment layer. This partnership moves beyond transactional payments, offering a full spectrum of services that enrich the modern traveler’s lifestyle.

The GlobalPay Lounge Card enables travellers to enjoy premium airport lounges worldwide with 4 complimentary international lounge passes annually, along with the flexibility to access additional lounges and travel benefits as per their convenience.

Comprehensive Transit Services for Global Travelers

As part of this partnership, Indian travelers will gain access to a wide range of premium, yet accessible transit features, including:

Global & Domestic Lounge Access: Complimentary and pay-per-use access to airport lounges worldwide through the newly launched Global Lounge Pass, offered with GlobalPay cards.

Meet & Assist Services: Personalized airport assistance for arrivals, departures, and transit ensuring smoother check-ins, transfers, and immigration facilitation.

Club Access: Entry to curated hospitality clubs and premium spaces, both in India and internationally.

Visa at Doorstep & Lounge Support: End-to-end visa assistance from document collection at home to in-lounge support for future travel requirements.

Airport & Cab Transfers: Seamless transit between domestic and international airports through integrated cab booking and transfer options.

Pay-Per-Use: Democratizing Premium Travel

The partnership introduces a pay-per-use model, moving away from traditional loyalty- or tier-based frameworks. Travelers can now access premium global transit facilities without the necessity of points, memberships, or credit card tie-ups, making luxury travel experiences flexible, inclusive, and accessible to a broader base of Indian travelers.

Ms. Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director, DreamFolks added “This partnership is fundamentally about enriching the travel and lifestyle journey of Indian consumers. We are moving beyond simple airport service aggregation to become an integral part of how people experience the world. By embedding our premium services directly at the payment layer with GlobalPay, we are making sophisticated travel convenience an effortless and accessible reality for a broader, aspirational lifestyle.” Speaking on the launch, Srikrishna Narasimhan, CEO & Whole-Time Director, GlobalPay, said, “At GlobalPay, our focus has always been to make global payments effortless, secure, and rewarding. With this partnership, we are extending that philosophy to global travel. The GlobalPay Lounge Card is not just about comfort , it’s about freedom, flexibility, and transparency, values that define the new GlobalPay.”

This launch marks another milestone in GlobalPay’s mission to enhance global travel convenience by combining financial innovation with world-class travel experiences and underscores DreamFolks’ commitment to redefining airport services beyond traditional aggregation. Together, they are democratizing premium travel and enabling Indian consumers to enjoy a seamless, integrated journey from payments to boarding.