LEARN 2025 Conference Kicks Off with 205 Speakers and 65 Organizations from Around the World

RIYADH – The second edition of the LEARN Conference opened today in Riyadh with an impressive lineup of 205 speakers and participation from 65 local and international organizations. The event, hosted at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, brings together education experts and leading companies to showcase the latest innovations in learning and development.

Abdulaziz Al-Muqaitib, Chairman and Founder of LEARN, opened the conference with a keynote address focusing on “The Learning Journey” – this year’s theme. The event is organized by the LEARN platform in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

In his opening remarks, Al-Muqaitib outlined five essential skills that he believes are critical for innovation in today’s rapidly changing world. “These aren’t just abstract concepts,” he explained. “They’re the fundamental tools that open doors to innovation in our current era.” He noted that these skills are particularly vital given today’s unique landscape, where four different generations are working side by side while artificial intelligence transforms how we learn and work.

Al-Muqaitib identified the first skill as “Associating” – the ability to find creative links between unrelated ideas or fields to spark innovation, such as merging technology with art to create something entirely new. The second skill, “Questioning,” involves constantly challenging assumptions by asking “Why?”, “What if?”, and “Why not?” to rethink conventional wisdom and uncover new opportunities.

He described “Observing” as the third critical skill, emphasizing the importance of watching people, products, and processes closely to spot the small details that others miss – details that often lead to breakthrough improvements. The fourth skill, “Experimenting,” moves beyond theory to actually build prototypes and run experiments, learning from what works and what doesn’t. Finally, “Networking” rounds out the five skills, focusing on connecting with people from diverse backgrounds to exchange ideas and gain fresh perspectives that fuel creative thinking.

“I invite you all to explore this new edition of LEARN and embark on your own learning journey,” Al-Muqaitib concluded his address.

Day one featured several panel discussions with digital skills experts and hands-on workshops demonstrating how cutting-edge technologies can accelerate professional development and training. The conference continues through tomorrow, offering attendees opportunities to engage with thought leaders and explore the future of learning and innovation.