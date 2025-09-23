Gold Hits Fresh Record as Fed Cut Bets Drive Gains, but Cautious Signals May Cap Momentum

By Wael Makarem, Financial Markets Strategists Lead at Exness

Gold climbed to another record high on Tuesday, supported by expectations of further Federal Reserve easing and recent weakness in the dollar. Markets are pricing in two additional 25-basis-point cuts by year-end after last week’s policy move.

Still, a more cautious tone from Fed officials could temper the enthusiasm. On Monday, several policymakers warned of limited room for aggressive cuts given lingering inflationary pressures, even as others argued that tighter policy risks damaging the labour market.

Yields on US Treasuries declined slightly, supporting non-yielding assets like gold. Attention now turns to Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later today for clearer guidance, alongside Friday’s PCE inflation release. Persistent inflation or a cautious tone from Powell could cap further upside.

ETF flows underscored strong investor appetite. Gold-backed funds added 35.5 tonnes in the week to September 19, more than double the previous week’s total, providing structural support.

Geopolitical risks continue to underpin safe-haven demand. Ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have reinforced gold’s appeal.